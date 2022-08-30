New Hamilton mayoral debate being organised by Rotary

Rotary Club of Waikato Sunrise president Dick Breukink, a former Novotel Tainui general manager, wants all mayoral candidates to be at the debate if possible (file).

Seven of eight candidates for the city’s mayoralty have accepted invites for next week’s 2022 mayoral debate, the first to be run by the Hamilton Combined Rotary Clubs.

Organiser Dick Breukink – the former hotel general manager who’s president of the Rotary Club of Waikato Sunrise – said Tuesday he had only yet to confirm the attendance of candidate Lee Bloor.

But all others – including current mayor Paula Southgate and her deputy Geoff Taylor – had accepted.

Breukink is keen to ensure that all get a chance to have their say.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor and incumbent mayor Paula Southgate are due to attend next week’s mayoral candidates debate (file).

“I want to open it up for everybody.”

The final format is being sorted later this week but he expected it will involve a set of questions which each candidate will get to respond to.

Breukink clearly wants to run a tight ship. Candidates will have a short time to respond to each question.

Nor do organisers plan to tolerate time-wasting or antics, such as musical performances by candidates.

“We don’t want to make mockery of it.”

The debate is being held at the Hamilton Workingmen’s Club at 45 Commerce St, Frankton on Wednesday September 7. The venue opens at 5.30pm for the debate starting at 6pm.