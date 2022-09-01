Broken lift stops amputee who survived 11,000-volt shock swimming at local pool

Amputee Gary Taylor hasn’t been able to swim at his local pool, Waterworld Hamilton, for about six months.

A man who lost limbs after an 11,000-volt electric shock can’t swim at his local pool because the lift that helps him in and out is broken.

Gliding effortlessly through the water, with the black centre line drifting past below, is what Hamilton man Gary Taylor, 64, likes most about swimming.

As an amputee, Taylor finds the most freedom and strength at the pool and spends a good hour completing his 50-100 laps each week.

But for more than six months, Taylor has been left poolside at Waterworld Hamilton due to the equipment he needs to enter and exit the pool safely being out of action.

Hamilton City Council, which manages the facility, says supply chain issues are holding up repairs.

“I’ve been swimming there on a regular basis for probably 35 to 40 years,” Taylor said. “After they reconfigured the pool, they put a ‘pod’ in there which is like a lift to help disabled people get in and out.”

“They’ve had lots of trouble with it, and it’s basically been down for the last six to seven months.”

It was 45 years ago that Taylor survived what could have been a fatal accident.

At 19, he was working fixing power lines when one step too close led to him being shocked by 11,000 volts of intense electricity.

The then teen received third-degree burns to 35% of his body and, as a result, part of his leg and his arm had to be amputated.

“It wasn’t a good day,” Taylor said. “I had very bad electrical burns... a lot of skin grafts... I shouldn’t have survived because the accident voltage was so powerful,” he said.

“You have to modify everything and figure out a different lifestyle that suits.”

Taylor’s life was sent on a different course but a silver lining came when he discovered a passion for swimming.

“I started going down there and basically taught myself how to swim and refined my technique, all on my own, and managed to get a good rhythm going. I just really enjoy it,” said Taylor.

“Physically it’s good for you, and mentally it just clears the mind. I find it to be relaxing. When you’re in there it’s just total silence, it’s just you in the water.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff “I can get into the pool alright but I can’t get out, so that pod is ideal for me,” Gary Taylor says.

After months of enquiring to pool staff, all Taylor wants is to be able to swim like other members of the public.

“It’s just frustrating,” he said.

“I can get into the pool alright but I can’t get out, so that pod is ideal for me.”

Hamilton City Council manages the pool facility and could not provide anyone for an interview, but said in a statement that hoist equipment had been out of action since February.

Supply chain issues had meant replacement parts to fix the equipment had been delayed.

“With supply chain issues due to global disruptions, incorrect items being delivered and unavailability of contractors increasing the time to get the pod working again, the service to fully repair this item is scheduled for September,” said unit director for facilities Rebecca Whitehead.

“We’d like to apologise to our community who has been affected by the Pool Pod being out of action. We understand and sympathise with the frustration caused.

“We hope when this equipment is repaired that the community will come and enjoy the pools once again.”