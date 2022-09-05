Coromandel mayoral candidate believes in multiple conspiracy theories

Steve Hart wants to be mayor of Thames-Coromandel. He is anti-vax, anti-mandate, a climate change denier and a general conspiracy theorist.

A man vying for the mayoralty in Thames-Coromandel believes in the New World Order and has affiliations to Voices For Freedom.

Steve Hart, 69, is anti-vax, anti-mandate, a climate change denier and a general conspiracy theorist.

If you ask him about the misinformation he shares online, however, he will say it is for “research purposes”.

He is not alone in his conspiracy views, with two other Thames Coromandel councillor candidates Phillip Bridge and Ivan Steenhuis spreading similar narratives.

It comes after Stuff Circuit’s documentary Fire and Fury revealed anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom had called on its 100,000 members to make Aotearoa “ungovernable”.

Hart stood for office at the last central government elections as a member of the NZ Outdoors Party – co-led by anti-vax lawyer Sue Grey and Donna Pokere-Phillips.

He created The Ecologist Party and calls himself the co-convenor. It is not registered under the Electoral Commission.

When asked what he represents, Hart said economic growth for Coromandel, better communication between community and local government and conservation. However, his public social media posts suggest entirely different motives.

His activity online includes videos about the Government controlling Kiwis through AI, the Great Reset conspiracy that at least four billion people will be killed off by 2050, the New World Order conspiracy and mandates being “the end of the final game plan”.

The posts have been spread across multiple profiles, but Hart claims those posts are just ‘research’.

This ‘research’ includes conspiracy theories covering everything from the Nuremberg Trials 2.0, the assassination of Martin Luther King, and more recently the Georgia Guidestones – a modern day US stone monument that has long attracted outlandish theories, but was destroyed in a bombing.

Facebook Steve Hart compared the lockdowns to World War Three.

He has also posted that climate change is a hoax, suggesting increasing wild weather conditions are a result of manufactured technology out of China, pro-Putin propaganda and posts in support of a small group of dissident doctors who sought to undermine confidence in New Zealand's vaccine campaign by spreading misinformation.

Hart doesn’t consider this misinformation.

Asked direct questions about where he stands on Covid, the vaccine mandate and governance, he initially wouldn’t answer.

“I need to be very careful in what I’m sharing with you. It’s not simply black and white. There’s a lot of grey area.

“I don’t audit your report do I? I don’t edit it.

“I’m quite familiar in how the media operates.”

Facebook Steve Hart is not vaccinated and believes Covid was created in a lab to control the population.

When pushed on the fact that voters deserve an honest answer, he said he is “totally open” to answering all those questions frankly in public, but not with media.

Hart confirmed he is not vaccinated.

Thames Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie also refused to get the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine last year but Hart said they are not the same.

“What let her down is she didn’t put her gloves on and stand up. She ran away from it and tried to hide in a wardrobe on the whole subject, same with climate change.

“I don’t do that. I stand up and talk about it.”

He believes his views align best with Robert Kennedy Junior’s – an American environmental lawyer and author known for promoting anti-vaccine propaganda and conspiracy theories.

“[His views] stack up, just join the dots.

“All the evidence is there. Read between the lines.”

He described the Covid vaccine as a bioweapon.

“It’s designed to kill,” he said.

“Anyone with half a brain” would know Covid was created in a lab to control the population, he said.

He also believes climate change is a total “fallacy and a myth”, but won’t challenge it because he “loves that people are planting trees”.

Facebook Thames ward candidate Phillip Bridge is a conspiracy theorist.

Phillip Bridge

Phillip Bridge doesn’t like mainstream media.

As a proud third-generation “Coromandeler”, Bridge is standing as an independent candidate for the Thames Ward, but was a member of the NZ Outdoors Party until at least 2020.

Initially he didn’t want to speak to Stuff on the phone, saying another media outlet had misquoted him, but later admitted his concerns about being associated with Voices for Freedom.

“I’m not with Voices for Freedom,” Bridge said.

“That’s all media care about at the moment... because you know all mainstream media is owned by the Government.”

He is referring to a conspiracy that media– an industry that costs billions to run every year – has been bought out by the Government for a $50 million support package spread across numerous outlets through NZ on Air.

Taxpayer-owned TVNZ was the biggest beneficiary, getting more than $5 million from the package. Stuff Ltd – an independent New Zealand owned company, got $2.37 million for specific projects, almost equal to rival media company NZME, which got $2.19m.

Bridge’s activity online suggests he is anti-vax, anti-mask – calling them face tampons and face nappys – anti-Ukraine, anti-electric cars and a climate change denier.

He has posted misinformation about Covid vaccine deaths in the UK and NZ, that fog is evidence of global cooling and might be caused by 1080, a conspiracy theory about “mass graves” in Ōamaru, and that electric cars cause cancer.

Facebook Bridge’s activity online suggests he is anti-vax, anti-mask – calling them face tampons and face nappys – anti-Ukraine, anti-electric cars and a climate change denier.

When asked about this information and whether he stood by it, he said: “I didn’t realise you were the councillor police”.

“I’ve told you I’m standing for the community and I listen to the community. Now you’re suddenly saying I’ve been flagged.

“That is very small-minded, if someone can’t speak... Oh, God! Here we go again.”

“Look, I have to call you back,” he said before hanging up.

He did not call back.

Instead, he sent a text asking that any further questions be sent to his email.

“I am only concerned with meeting with the community,” he said via text.

“After all, they are paying the bills of the wages and salaries of the staff in council. Much like the taxpayer is paying you.”

Stuff is not government owned, and this reporter is not paid by NZ on Air funding.

Bridge then took to social media to post further funding conspiracy theories.

Ivan Steenhuis

Ivan Steenhuis also seems to buy into the anti-mainstream media narrative.

Going by the name of Ivan Bahar Na Bato online, Steenhuis has shared many posts from far-right outlets that promote anti-mandate and anti-mainstream propaganda.

One of these hosts is in court over alleged distribution of an 'objectionable publication'.

Steenhuis is an independent candidate for the Mercury Bay Ward but has affiliations to the New Nation Party, according to his posts.

This party confirmed last week it had joined an alliance with Destiny Church-aligned Vision NZ in a coalition with other fringe political parties to become Freedoms NZ.

Stuff tried to call Steenhuis, but he wouldn’t pick up the phone.

Stuff’s policy when conducting interviews very much in the public interest is to speak with the interview subject and not accept email responses.