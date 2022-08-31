Waikato-Tainui 'dropping' legal action to control $40 million in river clean-up funding

Waikato-Tainui’s appeal was launched over control of monies from Watercare for river restoration work, related to Watercare’s successful application to take up to an extra 150 million litres a day from the Waikato River (file).

Waikato-Tainui is reported to have dropped legal action to gain control of $40 million in river clean-up funding from Auckland’s Watercare Services.

Approached for details Wednesday on the case being dropped and why, a Waikato-Tainui spokesperson said he would get back to Stuff. Comment has also been sought from the chair of Waikato-Tainui’s Te Arataura executive Tukoroirangi Morgan.

The background to the case is that a board of inquiry earlier this year gave Watercare the ok to take up to an extra 150 million litres a day from the Waikato River.

In doing so, it rejected a related offer of $2 million a year for 20 years going to a new iwi-Watercare trust for river restoration.

The board ruled a Waikato River Authority-controlled trust should receive the funds.

The authority – co-managed by Crown and iwi appointees – was established to set river policies and administer some $210 million in restoration funding from the Crown between 2010 and 2037.

The extra $40 million on offer from Watercare for the iwi-Watercare trust was over and above that Crown money. Waikato-Tainui said in March it wanted the original Watercare offer over the $40 million to a new trust re-instated.

The iwi said then that discussions were ongoing to avoid costly and lengthy legal action.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Protecting the Waikato River is a key goal for the Waikato River Authority which says the dropping of legal action by Waikato-Tainui gives it greater certainty over receiving an extra $40 million from Watercare Services over 20 years (file).

Authority co-chair Paula Southgate, Hamilton’s mayor, confirmed Wednesday morning that agreement had been reached over the legal action.

She wasn’t sure of the exact details when spoken to “but I think we reached an agreement whereby they [Waikato-Tainui] have their own commercial arrangement with Watercare”.

Authority chief executive Bob Penter said he wasn’t sure exactly why the legal action had been dropped but he was pleased it had been because it would save legal costs for his organisation and end uncertainty.

He also confirmed it meant the annual $2 million over 20 years would come to an authority-controlled trust, as envisaged by the board of inquiry.

“Essentially it’s coming to the Waikato River Authority” and “it gives everybody certainty now”, Penter said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato River Authority chief executive Bob Penter says he’s relieved the Waikato-Tainui appeal has been dropped, adding the Watercare funding will help boost the authority’s river protection work (file).

The authority had a 12-year record of “delivering great outcomes for the river and her communities and we’ll be happy to apply the funding to further those“, he said.

“While ultimately we didn’t want the water to go in such high volumes from the Waikato River to Auckland, at least out of the process we’ll be able to put something back into the river and her communities with this additional funding.”

Interestingly, Penter said the authority – which gives out about $6 million in funding a year – had been able to build up an investment war chest of some $80 million, using an initial $21 million in Crown money and unallocated annual funding since.

That meant the authority would be able to carry on generating river clean-up funding beyond when the $7 million a year Crown funding runs out in 2037.

“Basically, it means we’ll be able to have an annuity, about the same as we’re able to fund now, in perpetuity.”

That was “bloody good because the job to restore the river is 80 years and the Crown funding was only for 30 years”.

He also noted that the extra $40 million from Watercare could effectively be turned into $46 million. That was because the trust that receives the money had charitable status and was able to recover GST expenses incurred when grants are made.

“So every couple of months we get a cheque from IRD,” Penter said.