Gallagher hopes 'worst fears' for Aotearoa's democracy are not realised

Social media “nastiness” and fears of “a different type of political discourse” are a concern for retiring Hamilton City Council veteran Martin Gallagher.

Former Labour MP and veteran Hamilton city councillor Martin Gallagher is clearly concerned for the future of the democratic system he's served for nearly four decades.

“I’m hoping our worst fears are not realised,” said Gallagher, the former deputy mayor who is stepping down at the elections from the council he returned to in 2010.

Asked about the low points of politics, he talks of the recent growth of social media’s “negative” commentary.

“I do find some of that nastiness distressing”, he said, while other parts of social media provide a platform for “amazing” and positive things.

But, commenting on Stuff’s recent Fire and Fury documentary and the nature of political discourse portrayed, he was “extremely concerned” about Voices for Freedom and the fact that some members are standing for local government seats, without necessarily disclosing their membership.

“I’d say come out from the shadows and if you believe in voice and a freedom then reveal your identity and who exactly you are.”

His view is that democracy is based on the rule of law, a contest of ideas and basic tolerance, speaking of the ability of him and his political opponents over the years to share kai or a friendly cup of tea after their meetings.

“My grave worry is that we [currently] have a different type of political discourse.”

He refers to so-called show trials recently outside Parliament, stressing that if people believe in democracy and the rule of law “you don’t believe in intimidation and violence”.

On whether he was concerned New Zealand was drifting too far that way, he hoped realisation of the worst fears could be avoided.

He wanted as many people as possible to see Fire and Fury “because what that doco depicts is a New Zealand that previous generations did not fight for”.

It was fine to have a good “contest of ideas” but “you don’t have to be nasty in that process”.

Gallagher was Hamilton West MP first from 1993-96 and then from 1999 to 2008 and held a range of senior committee chairperson roles at Parliament. He was also on the council in the 1980s and early 1990s before returning to council in 2010 after his stint in Wellington.

Highlights have involved achievements where, as a member of a team, he has chalked up wins for the city in areas such as transport and environmental protection.

The 70-year-old said stepping down will help facilitate “generational change” on the council, noting some high-energy younger colleagues he’s impressed with.

He hopes at least six new councillors, including two representing fresh Māori wards, will create an even more diverse council “representative of a cross-section of the Hamilton-Kirikiriroa community”.

While initially sceptical of the timing of bringing in Māori wards he thinks they will “guarantee us a degree of very important partnership but also diversity as well”.

After he leaves the council, he’ll “depoliticise” himself, travelling in New Zealand and overseas, before considering some voluntary work back home.