Financial Mr Fixit to exit Hamilton City Council

Outgoing city council finance committee chairperson Rob Pascoe is stepping down after three terms.

Councillor colleagues joke about him being a financial “scrooge or grinch”, but outgoing finance committee chairperson Rob Pascoe says that’s not the full picture.

“There are other parts to me”, he said in an interview Friday, such as support for more playgrounds – “we’re a city of young people” – and greater community ownership of assets rather than the council holding them.

However, the accountant and three-term councillor – who’s stepping down at this year’s elections – is also clearly proud of the legacy of tighter financial management he’s helped create for future councils.

“It’s something I’ll go away with and say when I came in in 2013 there was nothing like that in place and had never been. And now there’s a little more of that.”

It’s a legacy that’s central to the original reason why the now 71-year-old got into local government.

“We’re certainly much better than we used to be.”

Work he’s done in co-operation with other councillors meant there was better financial reporting and a strategy that Audit New Zealand rated highly.

“You don’t usually get the Office of the Auditor-General making positive comments about any of their clients who they audit.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Finance committee chairperson Rob Pascoe, left, at the council table – he says the city’s financial management is much tighter now than it used to be.

Pre-2013 he said he’d been watching the council spend “a heap of money on some stupid projects that had failed”.

The Government was “almost at the point of appointing a commissioner for Hamilton because our finances were out of control”.

He was keen to help sort things out.

On his election in 2013, then mayor Julie Hardaker, who had worked to introduce reforms, recommended he be appointed as finance committee chairperson. He lost that role and became deputy to Garry Mallett under Pascoe’s successful mayoral rival Andrew King in 2016.

But he was back in the chairperson’s saddle this term under Paula Southgate’s mayoralty.

He’s unashamedly someone who’s keen on fiscal restraint, prudent spending, not too much debt and keeping rates down, as well as delivering things the city needs.

“I feel at times ... some councillors have vanity projects and those vanity projects are not necessarily what the residents really want.”

For example, he said there was a huge over-emphasis on creating cycleways, with some $1 billion tagged for this over 10 years in Hamilton.

“There just isn’t the numbers out there who want it,” he claimed.

However, it had taken ages and a petition to get an extension to Borman Rd in the city’s north.

While, on cycleways, some may have a build-it-and-they-will-come mentality, Pascoe said: “But they’re not coming.”

He intends keeping busy with a credit union board role and Ministry of Health work but is also planning more time to relax and spend with grandchildren.

On whether he’ll keep chipping in his views on the city’s fiscal management, the proudly Hamilton born-and-bred-Pascoe said: “I’m certainly going to keep an interest in what the city’s doing and I’d like to see it get better.”