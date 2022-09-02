One dead, two others injured after serious crash in north Waikato

Emergency services were responding to a crash in Aka Aka. (File photo)

One person has died following a crash near the intersection of Masters Rd and Goodwin Rd in Aka Aka, north Waikato, on Friday afternoon.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to emergency services at 4.40pm.

A police spokesperson said one of the vehicles became submerged in the stream on the side of the road and initially trapped one of the occupants.

They were extracted from the car in a critical condition and died at the scene.

Two other people were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way, said the spokesperson.

Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.