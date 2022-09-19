'I'm just one person on some crazy mission' says the one woman petfood bank

Chloe Griffin runs a pet food bank called The Pet Pantry out of her house in Putāruru.

When Chloe Griffin found out a dog across the street wasn’t being fed or looked after, she wondered how many other dogs were in need.

It sparked the idea for The Pet Food Pantry, but little did she know she’d open Pandora’s box and end up feeding dozens of dogs each week.

Griffin now spends her spare time collating and distributing packs of donated pet food to people in Bay of Plenty who needed some help – all from her Putāruru home.

She had been walking her own dog around the streets near her former house in Tauranga’s Gate Pā when she noticed a dog across the road that didn’t have anything.

SUPPLIED One of the 13 extremely malnourished dogs found by Waikato District Council animal control officers in the last three months.

It was living in knee-high grass and didn’t have a water bowl, bedding in its kennel, or any toys.

“It was 2018, and I just thought, how is this acceptable?,” Griffin said.

She asked the woman who lived next door to the dog, who said she’d been feeding it for eight years.

Griffin said she rang various animal rescue services to get someone to intervene, before deciding it was easier just to help feed it.

“The guy would watch me throw frozen meat and water over the fence. He just used to laugh.

“I thought, if there was this one, how many are there?”

After starting The Pet Pantry in 2019 it turns out there’s plenty.

One week – between Saturday and Tuesday – she put 1000kg of pet food back into the community.

She does a big drop of food about twice a month – to the people who’d reached out for help – but she also chucks stuff over people’s fences, shipped packs across the country while others come to pick food up.

“We just find a way,” Griffin said.

On a slow week she helps 20 to 30 people, other weeks it could be more than 50 – and people were from all ages and backgrounds.

She didn’t ask people to get a referral or meet criteria like the human foodbank, but expected honesty.

“I have to know why,” she said.

Griffin had “definitely” noticed a surge in people seeking help with feeding their animals since the cost of living crisis – but said it had started to level out.

This year she had started receiving messages from people around the country.

She said she used to get the odd message, but last month sent 15 packages in the post – the furthest going to Invercargill.

Griffin said it was so bad people were asking themselves – should I feed the kids or the dog? because they couldn’t do both.

“Times are super tough. So many have lost their jobs and are down to one income.

“There are definitely a lot of sad stories.”

She doesn’t receive any government funding, works a full time job and volunteers all her time.

She relies on donations from two local pet food companies and a Givealittle page, and spent her evenings writing emails to secure more.

”As fast as it comes, it goes out.

“I'm just one person on some crazy mission,” Griffin said. “Honestly, I need like ten of me.”

She recently moved to Putāruru but was still providing pet food to people in the Bay of Plenty because she commuted daily for work.

“I haven’t even started here [Waikato] yet. Tauranga keeps me busy.”

Waikato District Council had seen 13 dogs with a body score of ⅕ in the last three months – the skinniest a dog can be before it dies.

An animal control officer said the near-death dogs in “heartbreaking” situations seemed to be victims of the cost of living crisis.

The SPCA also said large numbers of malnourished dogs were turning up on the doorstep of centres nationwide.