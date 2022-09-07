Let's find Sam a home: Two years and counting at the SPCA for loyal, wonky-eared dog

After "a bit of a bad luck story" and two years at the Thames SPCA centre, Sam the dog's still looking for a new family.

Sam the dog doesn’t greet visitors any more.

After two years waiting for a home, he sits on his red blanket at the SPCA Thames centre and watches other puppies and dogs come and go.

The seven-year-old kelpie-cross has been called “so adoptable it’s not funny”, yet has notched up the longest stay of any animal in SPCA care in 2022.

“He doesn’t think the people are there for him any more, and it breaks our hearts,” Thames manager Lisa Handcock said.

READ MORE:

* SPCA 12 days of Christmas pets: Can you help sweet Sam find a new home?

* Dog breeder desperate to find home for pet to avoid having it euthanised

* Thames SPCA Pet of the Week: Buddy has a chilled out personality



Kelly Hodel/Stuff Sam “goes ballistic” when SPCA volunteer Melissa Donoghue arrives for his daily walk.

Sam’s life changed when his previous owner moved and left him behind.

He was picked up by a local pound and arrived at the Thames centre in July 2020, Handcock said.

Since then eight people have shown interest in Sam, but none have fallen for his wonky ears – except every SPCA staff member.

“When people hear that he has been at the centre for so long, they get the impression that he must have serious problems, but there’s no reason why he shouldn’t have been adopted,” Handcock said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Sam’s two-year stint at the Thames SPCA centre is the longest stay of any animal in SPCA care during 2022.

“He is an incredibly loyal dog and once he bonds with you, you’re his person.”

Other dogs with high needs and behavioural issues have been snapped up but Sam hasn’t. Handcock doesn’t understand why.

Described as a "real casanova”, Sam has a soft spot for the ladies – currently it’s volunteer Melissa Donoghue.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Thames Centre Manager Lisa Handcock can’t work out why Sam hasn’t been adopted, saying he’s “incredibly loyal”.

When she turns up for her shift, he “goes ballistic” wanting her to take him out for a walk.

He even likes going to the vet.

“I took him ... the other day, and it was like a kid going to the circus he was so excited.

“He’s part of the family around here.”

His only downfalls are that he’s a bit of a Houdini and is on a special diet due to an allergy to beef – a common issue with dogs.

“We actually should have called him superman, because he can get over a lower fence in one single leap.”

His escape motivation, however, is only to be closer to humans.

“He comes looking for our staff and doesn’t have an interest going off down the road, but he will need to be kept in a good fenced property or on a farm or lifestyle block where he has the ability to roam.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Sam’s often found perched on his red blanket in his pen.

He may also be a bit of an interior designer.

Recently, he dug a shallow hole in his pen and is often seen dragging his blanket over to it for a kip.

Despite Sam’s long stay, putting him down is not an option, Handcock said.

“Everyone thinks that animals have a shelf life, but they don’t.

“We are committed to Sam and will find him a home.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The whole SPCA team has fallen for Sam’s wonky ears and, when he’s eventually adopted, they plan to hold a farewell.

Euthanising an animal is a big decision for SPCA, and isn’t made lightly, she said.

The only time they would consider it would be if an animal wasn’t coping in the centre.

“If Sam got really depressed or had severe health issues we would consider it, but even then it’s a last resort.”

Each centre has a euthanasia panel and a unanimous vote is needed.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff SPCA volunteer Melissa Donoghue taking Sam for his daily walk.

After that a management plan is then put in place before a final decision is made.

“There’s so much we can do before we make that call, like training, socialisation or fostering... but Sam is so adoptable it’s not funny”.

Handcock has envisioned his perfect owner.

“I can see him with a middle-aged man who’s a builder and takes him out on jobs.

“He will take Sam out of job and, when they are done for the day, Sam will sit next to him as he has a cold beer and watches rugby.”

But they don’t have to tick all those boxes, she said.

Sam would ideally suit a home where he is the only dog and a place with no cats around as he is a bit too interested in them for his own good.

“We just want to find someone who will love Sam because he will just love them right back.”

If you think Sam is a perfect fit for you, apply to become his new owner.