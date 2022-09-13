Deputy mayor Taylor taking tough-talking tilt at top title

Hamilton mayoral candidate Geoff Taylor says he’d bring a more forthright approach to interactions with “Wellington”.

The deputy is very obviously itching to swing into the sheriff’s saddle.

After an interview late last week, Hamilton’s deputy mayor Geoff Taylor was off to see the city council’s chief executive to discuss “what ifs” should he be elected next month to replace Paula Southgate as mayor.

A key part of his pitch to voters is that he’s ready to take a more muscular approach to relations with Wellington politicians and bureaucrats, claiming consistently that Southgate doesn’t fight the city’s corner hard enough.

It’s a claim she pushes back on strongly. But Taylor, drawing for inspiration on a Bob Dylan song about serving god or devil, says “you’ve either got to serve Hamilton or you’ve got to serve Wellington”.

“I don’t think deliberately but I think Paula has been serving Wellington more than she’s been serving Hamilton.”

So what’s the evidence to support this mantra-like kōrero?

He claims that in August last year, when he was standing on a bridge with a “no to Three Waters” sign, Southgate was saying Taylor needed to keep an open mind and look deeper into the issue.

“She sat on the fence.”

Since then, there had been a number of times when he and some fellow councillors tried to take a much harder line on the issue. But councillors, including Southgate, had supported a letter only saying the council didn’t support Three Waters “in its entirety”.

“Now that’s just weak and what message does that send?”

He also grumbled in July about rules affecting the council’s ability to weed traffic islands and grass verges on state highways, and advocated more lobbying in Wellington to try to sort things out.

“Are we a confident, ambitious, fast-growing city or are we a government department that has to wait for permission from head office?” asked Taylor at the time.

It’s another example, he argues in last week’s interview, of the city not doing enough to fight for itself.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor surveys traffic island weeds in July, citing the situation as an example of where a more aggressive lobbing approach with “Wellington” is needed (file).

Noting concerns about housing intensification generally, including under new Government “three and three” regulations, Taylor says many Hamiltonians are worried about what’s happening and that he voted against a target of having 70% of new housing coming from infill.

”That’s a terrible idea,” he says, arguing instead for more greenfield housing development.

To anyone arguing that things can’t be changed because it’s the law from Government, he says bluntly: “Bulls..t.”

He cites the quick rollback of GST on some Kiwisaver charges recently as an example of how things are not necessarily set in stone.

“You’ve got to have the guts to stand your ground.”

One counter-argument to a “staunch as” approach is that it’s important to be prepared to try to get the best deal possible, rather than just say “no”, if the Government is determined to press ahead.

But Taylor suggests keep trying harder regardless, claiming that Southgate has tended to act too much on her own when it comes to lobbying. He says he would empower all councillors to lobby if he were mayor.

The former journalist also argues the city is too dependent on getting help from the Government to deal with issues generally.

If he’s elected mayor “you will see more of an independent spirit from me” with greater emphasis on creating local solutions.

One example, he suggests, to tackle crime is doubling the number of city safe officers on patrol using money stripped from other areas.

“We can’t have a private police force but we can have the next best thing.”

He also favours facilitating more events where communities can get to know each other better and perhaps do things like offer local support to under pressure dairies and petrol stations.

Taylor dismisses any concern his membership of the National Party could undermine his ability to act on Hamilton’s behalf with true independence.

“As a mayor you are representing the whole city.”

With the single transferable vote (STV) system, which he opposed, Taylor encourages people to mark their voting forms correctly given how preferences could play a key part in who is elected mayor.

On how big an impact STV will have, he says: “That’s the great mystery for all of us.”