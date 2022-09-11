Hamilton Anglicans pay respects to their Queen during first Sunday without her

In the Church of England’s outpost 18,000km away from the pomp and circumstance of the Queen’s farewell, Hamiltonians gathered to remember the church’s late leader with a fresh wave of grief at their first Sunday service since her death.

As beams of glistening sunlight came through the stained-glass windows, flooding down into the church pews, around 300 people gathered inside the Waikato Anglican Cathedral.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times St Peter's Cathedral in Hamilton held a service on Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth II. The Very Reverend Julian Perkins.

Tall archways bordered the space and candles flickered as a small choir of children sang.

It was a service that marked a time to pay homage to a monarch, and head of the Anglican Church they say brought communities together.

“This week the death of the Queen has brought sorrow to many of us,” said Waikato Cathedral Dean, The Very Reverend Julian Perkins, during the service.

READ MORE:

* Public holiday to honour Queen to be considered by New Zealand Government

* New Zealand celebrates King Charles III accession; National Flag flies at full mast

* Charles III proclaimed King by NZ Parliament in Wellington



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Members of the church from all backgrounds and cultures attended the Sunday service.

“She has been our Queen and for many, the only one we’ve ever known.”

At the service, Waikato couple Frany Edwards, 83, and Sam Edwards, 87, reflected on their memories of the Queen.

Mrs Edwards said she felt a deep sense of sadness but also gratitude for the lifetime of service the late Queen had given.

It was a moment of déjà vu for Mr Edwards who shed a few tears during the service and says he was shocked at the news of her death.

“The odd thing was it took me right back to my school days when the housemaster came into the dormitory and said ‘the King is dead, ‘God save the Queen,” he said.

Another attendee echoed his sentiment.

“I’m very sad about the passing of the Queen, I was born when George VI was alive, and he died when I was about three and so the Queen has been my sovereign ever since.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Waikato couple, Sam,87, and Frany Edwards 83.

Parisioners will now look to King Charles III as titular head of the Anglican Church.

Reverend Perkins said he was looking forward to seeing the new King step into the role., citing his advocacy of religious tolerance

“It will be interesting because King Charles III has previously said that he would like to be the defender of the faiths,” Reverend Perkins said.

“I think having a lively discussion about faith is actually good for us all...I’m sure he will play his part, but I also think he will challenge us... We are praying for the King.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Church attendee, Heather Powell, writes in a condolences book for the late Queen.

Members of the congregation were optimistic about the new King.

But they were also mindful that they would need to become familiar with his style of leadership, and say he would need further support from his close family members and the new UK Prime Minister to meet the esteem his mother held.

“He oddly is someone I don’t feel I know at all...but he has done some really good stuff, and he will have an opportunity to be himself,” said Mr Edwards.

“It depends very much on the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, if the Tories can sort themselves then I think he’ll (King Charles III) receive a lot of support, but I think it will be at least 5 years.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times St Peter's Cathedral in Hamilton during the service on Sunday at which parishioners remembered Queen Elizabeth II.

more formal service to acknowledge the late Queen will be held at St Peter’s on Sunday, September 18, prior to her funeral.