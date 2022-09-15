The end of an era for Taupō's Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board

The last Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board members, from left, Paula McRae, Donna Searancke, Rob Severne, John Mack, George O’Connor Patena, Te Takinga New, Clint Green and Tangonui Kingi.

After more than three decades of service, the Taupō District Council’s Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board has held its last meeting, making way for a new Māori ward and direct representation on council.

Outgoing Taupō district councillor and community board member Tangonui Kingi has served three terms - nine years - on the community board and said the board had always been about “real grassroots community engagement”.

First formed in 1989, the board held its last meeting on September 7. Prior to that there had been a liaison committee set up in 1967 and a development committee in 1975.

After the upcoming local elections, the board will be replaced with ward representation from one councillor, and a district-wide Māori ward, Te Papamārearea, with two councillors.

The region would also be supported by a Mana Whakahono a Rohe – a partnership agreement between Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua – the Ngāti Tūwharetoa hapū which holds mana whenua over Tūrangi township.

As part of Mana Whakahono, an equal co-governance committee made up of both Ngāti Tūrangitukua and council appointees would be set up.

While he understood the value of the community board, Kingi said those involved had been vocal about the fact Mana Whakahono was the best way forward.

“I’ve always believed in the important function a community board plays and to this day I still do.

“Obviously I recognise, with others, that we also need to support other opportunities. That’s why we have wholeheartedly supported the establishment of co-governance,” he said.

In 2015, the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board won an award at the Community Board Best Practice Awards for its community plan that year.

John Mack, who served as a Tūrangi-Tongariro Ward councillor for the past three years, said the board was designed to be the voice of Tūrangi.

“The board made it easier for people to see the human face of council, as board members are members of the local community.

“During this term, we’ve been quite strong on the board in knowing what the community wants and really voicing that to the council. At the back of my mind was always the fact that I was doing this for the community.”

During the board’s final term, several projects it pushed for got under way including the new playground at Te Kapua Park, a new sports hub at Tūrangitukua Park and a street revitalisation project.

“That’s huge,” Mack said.

“What you have is Tūrangi people who have always put up with second-hand stuff, but now they are seeing real investment being made in their town.

“We have taken this community on a journey and I’m hoping this new committee, as part of the Mana Whakahono partnership, will take the ball and run with it.

“If you don’t have a strong local voice, the model becomes ineffective.”