'Dotterel minders' needed for Coromandel as breeding season begins

DOC’s Coromandel team have put a call-out for “dotterel minders” as the breeding season begins.

Residents who live on the Coromandel coastline all year-round are being urged to add their eyes and ears to protection efforts for the area's vulnerable tūturiwhatu/dotterel population.

The Department of Conservation’s Coromandel District team has put out the call for informal volunteer “dotterel minders” as the shore-dwelling birds’ breeding season gets underway.

This follows a successful breeding season last year that saw Coromandel’s golden bays greeted with around 160 dotterel chicks despite monthly king tides and a surge of holiday goers after Covid restrictions.

Coromandel supervisor Amy Blair said they are fortunate to have 43 volunteers already, but not all beaches are covered, and more volunteers are needed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dotterel numbers have increased nationally from 1300 to 2600 since 1989.

“The dotterel breeding season is upon us, running from September to March – and that’s why we need the extra surveillance from our communities,” Blair said.

“We can’t monitor the beaches where dotterels are found all the time, so having volunteer dotterel minders in our seaside locations is vital to protecting these precious little birds and their offspring.”

There are 43 sites across the peninsula – home to 20-25 percent of the bird’s overall population.

With a combined effort from Department of Conservation rangers and volunteers bird numbers have increased nationally from 1300 to 2600 since 1989.

The main objectives of the dotterel programme and its volunteers are to fence off nesting sites, install signage to warn and educate the public and – most importantly – provide a fledgling count at the end of the season to gauge productivity.

The time commitment for volunteers is a couple of hours each week.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fledglings can’t fly for at least six weeks, and they need to forage for food themselves from day one.

Once chicks can fly at around six weeks old, they tend to fly away to flocking sites at quiet, food-rich beaches and bays, Blair said.

If watchers don’t see them physically fly for more than 10 seconds, it’s difficult to prove they have fledged successfully, she said.

“Dotterel Ranger Frouk Miller and I can only make it to each beach once a week so it’s easy for us to miss this vital milestone, which is why our volunteers are so important.”

“Most of the volunteers are living near the beach they patrol, and some of them can manage the manual labour just fine, so myself and Frouk just check in weekly with each volunteer.

“Others leave the fencing and signage up to us, and they just keep an eye on things during their daily walk along the beach.

She said the programme would be nowhere near as successful without volunteers as “they are our eyes on the beach” and some have been doing it for decades.

There are six locations around Coromandel identified as flocking sites for dotterels, with good food supply: Coromandel Harbour, Colville, Matarangi, Opoutere, Pauanui/Tairua, and Whangamata.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel Harbour, Colville, Matarangi, Ōpoutere, Pauanui/Tairua, and Whangamatā have become popular nesting sites.

Coromandel residents interested in contributing to the dotterel watch programme are asked to contact the Whitianga DOC office in the first instance, by emailing community.coromandel@doc.govt.nz.

“We’ll have a chat about how and when you can contribute, and provide some guidance on a small but very important time commitment.

“A key aspect of this volunteering is advocacy – letting people know how their behaviour on the beaches can support protection of the dotterels.”

The easiest way for beach goers to help protect these tenacious birds is to give them plenty of space - and keep their dogs under control at all times.

Domestic cats should be kept inside at night, as an adult bird incubating eggs or an unfledged chick make easy prey.

People and dogs should not linger near fenced areas, while adults are distracting the ‘threat’ exposed eggs and chicks can quickly perish.