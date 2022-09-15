Coromandel marine project to launch $58m aquaculture industry

A shovel-ready ceremony on Thursday marked the start of the $13 million build.

Coromandel has the potential to become the home to New Zealand’s largest fishing industry with a $13 million water project underway.

The Kōpū Marine Precinct project, near Thames, was one of two Provincial Growth Fund projects granted to the district in 2018.

At a shovel-ready ceremony on Thursday to mark the start of the build, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson​ said this marks the beginnings of a significant project not only for the district, but the whole region.

“This project is going to be endearing, profitable and culturally advantageous to our district,” Simpson said.

READ MORE:

* Mangroves halt multi-million dollar Coromandel aquaculture project

* $110m iwi fin fish farming push for Coromandel wins council support

* Coromandel's marina in troubled waters over $2.1m shortfall



Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel National MP Scott Simpson at the ceremony to mark the start of the build of the Kōpu business and marine precinct project - a project expected to boost a $30m aquaculture industry.

The $13 million build aligns with the Government’s goal to turn aquaculture industry towards becoming a $3 billion industry by 2035 – with Coromandel playing a major role.

Coromandel produces more than 26% of New Zealand's greenshell mussels and 24% of Pacific oysters.

Once tyhe project is complete it is estimated it could bring economic returns of up to $58.5 million over the next 30 years as well as up to 108 jobs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel produces more than 26% of New Zealand's greenshell mussels and 24% of Pacific oysters.

Simpson said the district has long valued the water, but the “blue highway” was often when overlooked.

“Today, this shovel ready project – and what will come from it – in many respects is a back to the future project – to a time when Kōpū was the hub of commerce, enterprise, community and culture of this area based on its location.

“In a strange way this project is a coming together of the past and future.”

Mayor Sandra Goudie​ was also excited to see the project underway. She just wished it hadn’t taken “so bloody long”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mayor Sandra was excited to see the project underway, but wished it hadn’t taken “so bloody long”.

The council was originally granted $8.2 million through the Government’s $3 billion infrastructure fund in 2020, but significant growth in costs over the last two years exceeded that budget.

Council had to secure further funding to meet the $6.58 million shortfall, through a range of funding mechanisms.

The majority – $4.05 million – came from the Department of Internal Affairs’ Better Off Three Waters funding.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Construction on the wharf will begin in October, and is scheduled to finish by April 2024.

“I can’t tell you what difference it’s going to make going forward ... I just wish the processes weren’t so , lengthy and costly,” Goudie said.

Construction on the wharf will begin in October, and is scheduled to finish by April 2024.

The new development includes a commercial slipway, commercial wharf, pontoon, haulage access area, a new public recreational boat ramp and parking area, along with a new access road on King Street linking Queen St and Kōpū Quay.

Minister’s Stuart Nash, David Parker and Megan Woods were invited to the ceremony, however, couldn’t make it due to commitments relating to Queen Elizabeth’s death.