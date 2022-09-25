Artist puts the living in the same frame as the departed

Piecing together sentimental family photos into a masterpiece is what Kawerau artist, Caleb Jeon enjoys doing most.

An artist is helping to bring departed family members back from the past and reunite them with their living relatives, through his artwork.

Piecing together sentimental family photos into a masterpiece is what Kawerau artist, Caleb Jeon enjoys doing most.

During his days running his local shop what began as conversations with local customers turned into a passion project.

“An elderly lady came and asked if I could put a photo of her late husband in a frame for her, it was a beautiful black and white photo, but it was really old and damaged, so I thought wait a minute, I have the skills to fix this photo as if it is new,” Jeon said.

“I restored the photo and gave it to her, and she was just blown away.”

It marked the beginning of what he called, ‘Family reunion portraits’ and word spread through-out the town and beyond.

A former massey university design student, since January, Jeon has been receiving personal photos from complete strangers, requesting if he can put their photo and their departed relative into one portrait.

So far he has completed portraits for around 60 whānau with each portrait taking about two weeks in between his other work.

“They often say to me, ‘I wish I had taken more photos with them’ (departed relatives).

“When one customer came back to get the repaired photo, I presented him with the sketch and paint illustration, and then he just went silent and started crying.”

He meets most of his clients through word of mouth or via his online Facebook postings when he travels the country.

One of his favourite places to attend is Matamata.

When he is asked to create a portrait the catch is the clients simply need to share their personal stories with him.

Jeon prints each individual photo and lays them in an arrangement that looks the most natural before utilising his skills to digitally add his signature sketchbook texture to the art.

“They’ll bring multiple photos of their loved ones who have passed away, sometimes it’s their parents, sometimes it’s friends, and sometimes it’s their children,” he said.

“Sometimes I forget how emotional it can be.”

There are stories that Jeon says sit with him, and it is difficult not to feel some sort of connection to the very personal art pieces.

“The turning point of me treating this very seriously was an elder lady came in with a photo of a gentleman and his daughter, and she looked about three, and I have a daughter who is three as well and I thought ‘oh no’.”

“She said, I have to raise her now because I’ve lost my son, but they don’t have any photos together, could you to do your magic and combine them as if they’re a pair...when I was drawing I was struggling.”

Jeon and his young family moved to Aotearoa from Korea and have since found solace in the calm, spacious lifestyle they live now compared to one in a bustling city.

“It’s a small town, everyone knows one another, I feel really connected here, it’s different, everyone says hi to one another.”

Jeon charges a commission of $5 per hour for his portraits as a way to balance the time it takes to complete them with his personal income.

He says he will continue to create the family reunion portraits “forever” or as long as he can.

Because the people, their stories and the final piece of art changes his life just as much as it might theirs.

“When I give the completed piece, the way they are touched and how they burst into tears makes me never want to stop doing this,” he said.

“I learn the value of time with my own family.”