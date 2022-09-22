Councils held to ransom over 'cookie cutter' housing density push, Waikato mayor says

It’s “simply ridiculous” to make rules for Auckland and Hamilton and “use that same broad brush” in the Waikato District, mayor Allan Sanson said.

Housing rules that will ruin the character and look of north Waikato towns have been rammed down the council’s throat, the mayor says.

The changes mean three homes of up to three storeys – and up to 11 metres high in some residential areas – can be built without resource consent or permission from neighbours.

Waikato District Council has “reluctantly” agreed to notify the district plan change, which would apply to Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Tuakau and Pōkeno, after seeking an extension.

The council’s now trying to limit the higher density housing to about 450 sections near bus stops and train stations.

Mayor Allan Sanson said infill housing would ruin the character of neighbourhoods filled with predominantly one-storey homes on quarter acre sections.

“The whole approach is too cookie cutter and there is no ability to tailor this for our communities.”

The council could only subvert the government-mandated standards by applying a “qualifying matter” or exemption – so it was proposing intensification only within 800 metres of a transport hub, like a bus stop or train station.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ngāruawāhia is one of the towns where the new rules would apply.

This would cover about 450 sections, making room for up to 1200 new houses.

The legislation was passed in December with cross-party support and aimed to help people to build more homes quicker and with less red tape.

But Sanson said the rules had been rammed down their throats and he believed the Government was holding councils to ransom.

“Communities don’t want this, but they don’t have a choice.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff One-storey homes on quarter acre sections currently dominate the Waikato District’s neighbourhoods, Sanson said.

Hamilton and Waipā are caught by the new rules, which also include the wider Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch.

Sanson said it wouldn’t be long until growing towns like Raglan and Te Kauwhata met the benchmark.

And it’ll overrule six years of the council talking to locals about how they wanted their communities to look, as part of the proposed district plan.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Under the new Government rules, people could build three homes of up to three storeys with no resource consent on sections in Huntly.

He said it was disappointing that his councillors had no choice but to sit by and begrudgingly let this happen.

“To apply the same rules to the likes of Auckland and Hamilton and then use that same broad brush to consider the towns across our district is simply ridiculous.”

He said the changes would primarily be in town centres that were already zoned as medium density, which should provide at least some reassurance to locals.

The Government had funded an independent service to help those who want to make formal submissions and Sanson said it was critical people had their say.

“We want people to understand ... how this could make their neighbourhood look vastly different.”

Environment Minister David Parker said the change was to accommodate the need for affordable housing and was “unlikely to significantly change the look and feel of towns”.

“It will also help limit urban sprawl – which has gobbled up some of our best food-growing land.”

He said the rules enabled but did not require three homes of up to three storeys.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker said the change was needed to accommodate the need for affordable housing.

There were also restrictions on what sections would qualify, including that no more than half the site could be covered by the building.

The maximum height was similar to many older two-storey dwellings and communities could identify areas not appropriate for intensification through qualifying matters, like natural hazards, lack of infrastructure, and character, he said.

Waikato’s proposed plan changes will go to an independent hearing panel, then the environment minister.

More information and a submission form are online, and webinars for residents are planned. Submissions close Friday 28 October.