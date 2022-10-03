A line in the soil - fertile region grapples with town-country land use rules

Loss of horticultural land has been an ongoing national problem, says the Government.

Almost a quarter of Waikato’s land could be covered by new rules aimed at protecting high class soils, fencing them off from the region’s growing city and towns.

The rules are being warmly welcomed by Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn and Waipā’s mayor Jim Mylchreest, but there's also uncertainty on the immediate practical benefits of change and the longer-term impact the rules will have.

That includes how the rules influence tension between creating affordable housing, development and expanding Hamilton’s city boundaries on the one hand, and protecting food production on the other.

Sites already earmarked for urban development will be excluded from the tally of Waikato land to be covered by the new National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land 2022 (NPS-HPL) announced recently.

“The NPS-HPL will enhance protection of Aotearoa’s most productive land but will still allow for development on highly productive land in limited circumstances,” a Waikato Regional Council briefing said.

What’s happening and why?

The new rules come into force this month.

A Government announcement specifically named Waikato as an area where protection was needed.

Environment Minister David Parker said the rules would “greatly improve how we protect highly productive land from inappropriate subdivision, use and development”.

If a developer wants to undertake subdivision on highly productive land – either of classes 1, 2 or 3 – they’ll need to pass a number of specific tests or be deemed “inappropriate”.

A regional council map showing some of the key areas of the Waikato with 1, 2 or 3 high land class ratings marked in green. Hamilton is the grey blob to centre bottom left of the map.

How big a deal is it for Hamilton and Waikato?

Waikato Regional Council figures show just under a quarter of land in its area is classes 1-3, including large swathes around Hamilton which is looking to expand into neighbouring Waikato district and Waipā.

The region covers approximately 25,000km². Some 1.9% of it is class 1 (good multi-use land), 11.2% class 2 and 11% class 3 (both able to be used for cropping and horticulture). At a combined 24.1%, the classes covered more than 6000km².

The new rules raise questions about whether greater protection for elite soils might limit housing growth and keep prices up, stifle growth and prevent urban expansion, given it might narrow the range of suitable areas to grow into.

However, no-one’s crying Waikato’s sky is falling in terms of the rules causing immediate major problems.

The fans

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Waikato Federated Farmers president Jaqui Hahn said.

“There is a lot of land disappearing under cities.”

She felt most Waikato urban areas were sprawling on to high-class soils.

Waipā's mayor Jim Mylchreest is backing the new elite soils protection regime.

Waipā’s mayor Jim Mylchreest, most of whose district is home to elite soils, said: “Waipā has been trying to achieve this type of protection for over 40 years during my involvement with the council.”

However, he agreed with “common sense” controls to keep allowing urban expansion.

“We don’t want it to constrain it so [much] the land becomes unavailable and unaffordable.”

Specialists’ views

Regional council science, policy and information director Tracey May said the council already has policies to protect high-class soils but the new rules will “affect some change and conversations” about the way forward.

For conversations about development on urban fringes, May said: “It’s really going to increase tension in peri-urban areas.”

Tracey May of Waikato Regional Council says rule changes will "increase tension" in discussion about developments on urban fringes.

However, she’s not expecting the rules to significantly restrict land available for housing at this point or create other big problems.

“I don’t see it as a brake. I see it as something to point us in the right direction to have the right conversations”.

May didn’t expect huge costs for the council in sorting out by October 2025 the final areas to be covered by the new rules.

She said stripping out land already earmarked for urban development would reduce the total Waikato classes 1-3 areas to be covered by the NPS-HPL.

Hamilton city’s planning manager Mark Davey felt the new rules are a case of “back to the future”.

The old Town and Country Planning Act had explicit protections for elite soils but the current Resource Management Act had devolved responsibility for setting policy to regional councils. Davey preferred a return to a national approach.

Hamilton city planning manager Mark Davey prefers the NPS-HPL's national approach.

With Hamilton looking to expand into Waikato and Waipā districts and the city being surrounded by class 1-3 soils, “it’s inevitably going to be an issue for us,” Davey said.

But, on whether the rules could act as a brake on city expansion, he added: “It’s not as black and white as that.”

The new rules could force the city to look at alternative land for expansion or to further intensify within existing boundaries.

On whether this could help keep house prices higher or inhibit growth, Davey said: “There are certainly some policies pulling in opposite directions,” a reference to requirements to provide for greater housing and protect soils.

But Lugtons Real Estate director and developer David Lugton felt the rules were probably not going to affect the availability of sub-divisional land in Hamilton and nearby.

“I don’t see a lot of land being developed for growing around the city and its surrounds.”

Mayor Paula Southgate and her deputy Geoff Taylor aren't too worried about the new rules, in the short-term at least.

More political perspectives

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate felt the new rules would not have a big impact on supporting house prices in the city or restricting development in the short-term, given the amount of land already available in various areas for expansion and potential for infill.

On the tension between protecting elite soils and having enough areas for development, she said: “New Zealand needs to get the balance right ... it’s about smart growth”.

Nearly a quarter of the wider Waikato's area is home to class 1-3 soils covered by the new national policy statement.

Her deputy Geoff Taylor, who advocates more greenfield housing development, said there was plenty of land for up to 40,000 homes in places like Peacocke and Rotokauri, and he didn’t expect the NPS-HPL to restrict growth.

“Fortunately, not in the short-term. In the long-term it could when we want to bring on other areas of land.”

Given Hamilton was a big metropolitan area with a comparatively small boundary, he said that potentially “these sorts of NPS could be really unhelpful”.

“The beauty of more greenfield is you can purpose build high density rather than build it as a clip-on to existing stock.”

Pōkeno is a part of Waikato district that has seen rapid housing growth in recent years.

The mayor of booming Waikato district Allan Sanson said there had already been tension between soil protection and more housing near Tūākau.

The new NPS-HPL could potentially “just make it more difficult” when it came to housing.

“It will create some more problems for us.”