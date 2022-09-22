Tīrau's Big Ram ready for its next venture with an animal friendly twist

The moulded corrugated Sheep, Dog and Ram have been the centre of Tirau’s appeal, for years.

Tīrau’s famous ‘Big Ram’ has been given a new purpose as a second hand store with an animal friendly twist.

Built in the 1990s by Nancy and John Drake, the moulded corrugated iron ram, dog and ewe on the main road through Tīrau have helped put the Waikato settlement on the map.

By the end of 2021, the future of the prized sheep and ram were thrown into uncertainty when their owners, Marino Story, closed up shop due to pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the ovine oddity’s latest venture will be as an SPCA Op Shop which will occupy the belly of the ram.

“We couldn’t think of a more fitting site for our next Op Shop, and we’re thrilled that we could open in one of the buildings that puts Tīrau on the map,” SPCA mational op shop manager Cathy Crichton said.

“It’s even more fitting that we’re basing our new store in belly of the ram as it aligns with our animal welfare image and our teams that work so hard to care for vulnerable and neglected animals every day.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The SPCA will be opening its new Op shop beneath the belly of the Ram.

The trio of buildings occupy a 2103sqm site.

The ram was the final structure out of the three to be built by local artist Stephen Clothier.

The sheep was first to built in the mid 1990s and began as a home for merino goods and products, and was currently still up for lease, after serving as a café and showroom.

The dog followed, operating as a visitor centre with a mural and public toilets inside and was leased to South Waikato District Council.

‘Big Ram’ was last on the market in 2016 alongside its iron sheep companion.

The ram building adjoins the sheep and was added in 2005 to increase showroom space and amenities.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times ‘Big Ram’ was last on the market in 2016, alongside its iron sheep companion.

The cost of running SPCA nationally is more than $60 million a year.

Annually, SPCA stores bring in around $7 million, with the profits going towards helping the thousands of animals brought through their centre doors each week.

The charity relies on the efforts of thousands of volunteers who work at the stores, as well as donations and community support.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Ram was the final structure out of the three to be built and is a credit to local artist Stephen Clothier.

“Our volunteers do everything, from sorting through donated clothes, books and household items, to pricing, picking up furniture and assisting customers,” Crichton said.

"Second-hand shopping is on the rise nationally and globally. With the cost of living going up, along with people putting more thought into sustainability, op shopping has seen a real revival across New Zealand."

SPCA will be accepting donations on site from September 26, with the store officially opening early October.

Expressions of interest for community volunteer support can be emailed to tirau.opshop@spca.nz