Country town turns on the charm to farewell Ōtorohanga icon Karam Haddad

Karam Haddad's family tearing up as they carry his coffin into the funeral service on Wednesday.

Karam Haddad was a man who loved his family, was a workaholic and would be “gutted to know” he had died in a crash.

The Ōtorohanga retail icon, 82, dozed off at the wheel and collided with a truck on State Highway 3, south of Kihikihi about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He was farewelled in Ōtorohanga on Wednesday, by 1000 whānau and friends before going on one last drive down the country town’s main street.

Speaking to the crowd wearing measuring tapes around their necks and Karam’s signature cowboy hat, the family said Karam was very safety minded and would be “gutted to know this was his fate”.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Karam Haddad, one half of Ōtorohanga's most well-known retail pairing, died on Wednesday in a car crash near the town.

“Although Karam was almost 7 years older than me, I never thought I’d be the last one standing,” brother John said.

Purveyors of everything for a rural gentleman’s sartorial needs – from Red Bands to the duo’s self-designed signature hats – the Haddad brothers made a mark well beyond the wardrobes of Ōtorohanga’s residents.

A classic retail double-act of vaudeville-like banter and service from an age sadly gone, the Haddad brothers attracted visitors by the drove to the country’s Kiwiana capital.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There were around 1000 people at Karam Haddad’s funeral on Wednesday at the Ōtorohanga Club.

They came for far more than just the offerings of quality checked shirts or practical trousers. The laughs, the advice, the friendship – the experience of shopping with the Haddads was as worthwhile as the purchase.

John doesn’t take credit for it, however, describing Karam as a wonderful salesman with an eye for fashion.

Karam would often be behind the counter by 7.30am to let the early shoppers in.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Brother John Haddad said he didn’t think he would be the last man standing.

“We never had a clearance sale, so that proves how good he was.”

In Karam’s downtime, John said he was a bit of a muso and loved having a yarn about his earlier shenanigans.

He was also a very good dancer and pianist, playing at many social gatherings, including their shop’s grand opening when it expanded.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The duo’s self-designed signature hats were worn by many.

Some of his favourite singers included Elvis Presley, Paul Anka, Meatloaf, Ronan Keating and Mumford and Sons, John said.

“If he heard any of those on the radio he would stop what he was doing, turn it up, sing and dance and then go back to the customer.”

Karam’s son Michael said he also had a love of maths and was a creature of habit putting structure into every part of his life.

He remembers going to McDonald's with his other siblings and having to calculate how much it cost in his head, while Karam cross-checked on paper.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Karam Haddad touched the lives of many people in Ōtorohanga, including his workers.

He was also up-to-date with the latest political affairs – reading the news every morning.

This was augmented with the customers he yarned with.

“He used to say he didn’t need to travel. The world came to him.”

Aside from his hat and dapper attire, his cars were his most prized possessions.

John said he joked that his classic Ford Mustang was “like a beautiful woman, it should only be taken out on special occasions”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Rows of flowers had been left at the club and store.

Those occasions, evidently, seldom came, John said, because just last week he discovered the “rego was out by a couple of months” when he planned to drive it to the funeral.

He was safety conscious and impressed on all his children the importance of driving safely, Michael said.

“He was a careful driver and as children he stressed it was better to take your time and get there safely.”

“Being so safety minded he will be gutted to know this was his fate.”

Karam was on his way to an appointment at the time of the crash, said John, who is grateful no one else was badly hurt.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Staff stood outside Haddad’s to honour Karam as his coffin was driven past in the hearse.

According to a coroner Karam dozed off at the wheel causing his car to collide with a truck.

The family shared this with the community in the hopes that they wouldn’t make the same mistake, John said.

“Pull over when you get sleepy. Don’t be like Karam,” John said.

The family’s eulogies were followed by speeches from mayor Max Baxter, previous mayor Dale Williams, kaumātua and regular customers.

Then Karam had one last drive along the main street, stopping at his shop before making his way to his final resting place at Ōtorohanga Cemetery.