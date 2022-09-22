Quake risk signs for several hundred Hamilton buildings

About 200 Hamilton buildings will have to feature earthquake-related risks signage from next month under new Government rules (file).

Signs are to go up on about 200 Hamilton buildings related to their earthquake risk.

The 200 have been identified by the city council as having features more prone to earthquake damage - including about a dozen buildings owned by the council - and will need to sport special notices from next month.

But the council is stressing the signs, sparked by a toughening of earthquake standards following the Christchurch quakes, do not mean the buildings are unsafe.

Owners will have between 12.5 and 25 years to take necessary remedial action, including demolition if necessary.

“The rating does not mean the building is unsafe or cannot be used, it means it will not perform as well as a new building in a moderate earthquake,” a council fact sheet released Thursday said.

Of the couple of hundred or so identified, the council said: “This is much fewer than in some other cities.”

READ MORE:

* The Government is looking at whether more buildings may be earthquake-prone

* Nearly 2000 Auckland buildings identified as earthquake-prone



The signs are part of a new managing earthquake prone buildings national programme already underway in other New Zealand centres.

Hamilton buildings concerned will need to display their earthquake prone buildings (EPB) rating, the council said in a statement.

They are included in a nationwide process led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), starting with regions which have a higher likelihood of moderate earthquakes.

“As a medium-risk area, Hamilton is required to identify and placard EPBs this year,” the statement said.

“Council has been working with property owners in Hamilton over the past 12 months to identify potential buildings and receive assessment reports.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton City Council has 13 buildings affected by the need for earthquake-risk signs and remedial action (file).

The council’s building control manager Cory Lang also stressed it was important people understood the notices don’t mean a building is unsafe or that people should stop using them.

“The latest guidance from MBIE has been clear that a low seismic rating, in itself, doesn’t stop the building from continuing to be used.

“The assessments and notices are part of a process to identify what work is needed on buildings and allow time for building owners to decide how to approach it.”

Lang said the council has produced fact sheets to answer any questions people have if they see a notice on a building they use regularly.

Local landlords and others involved in the property industry were being encouraged to share information explaining what the issue is all about.

The council said the rating is determined by a building’s weakest element so if one area has a low rating this is the score that will be applied to the entire building until it is removed or repaired.

Buildings are regarded as earthquake-prone if they are assessed as being less than one-third of the strength required for a new build in the same location in a moderate earthquake.

As Hamilton is classed as a medium risk zone for earthquakes, other areas of the country rated as higher risk had seen earlier deadlines for action. Auckland, as a lower risk site, would follow later.

Of the 13 buildings owned by the council, some are unused. The others will be upgraded in line with MBIE requirements and the council is planning seismic strengthening at the same time.

On whether the sign requirements were causing concern about customers stopping going into businesses, Lang said: “We haven’t had a lot of nervousness.”

A “couple” had expressed fears but most were just accepting of the new signage requirement, Lang said.

Some owners had already made consent applications to upgrade since a new compliance regime started in 2017, although he wasn’t aware of any costs they or the council were expected to bear for upgrades.