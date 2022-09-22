Generations come and go as Hamilton East School continues its 150 year journey

Room 1 student, Advaith Sachin (left) at age 5 is the youngest new entrant to start at Hamilton East School with Principal Pippa Wright.

New entrant Advaith Sachin is just at the beginning of his primary years at Hamilton East School, but unbeknown to him, his new school has a plethora of history behind it.

One of the oldest schools in the city, Hamilton East has reached a major milestone after being on its original site for 150 years and will mark the occasion on Friday with young and old welcome at the corner of Grey and Dawson Streets.

School life is simple for Advaith.

“I have fun...the slide is my favourite,” he says.

“I play with my friends.”

The distinct character buildings stand stoically while ageing trees sway in the light breeze as children dart through the school grounds.

Principal Pippa Wright, has been at the helm of the school for more than 10 years and has worked at the school for over 25.

She says the occasion was a time for the school community to reflect on its history.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for our akonga to reflect on the past and think about what’s the same and what’s different and how privileged we are and to think about Waikato’s history,” Wright said.

The School was established in 1872 with one classroom host to around 40 children.

It has since undergone developments and interior renovations but many of the heritage buildings with their triangular roofs and sash windows are still present.

Muriel Brine at the age of 81 is the oldest living ex-pupil of the school.

She vividly remembers her eight-years spent at Hamilton East from 1946-1954 and has attended the 100th and 125th anniversaries since.

“Back then you had the basics like crayons and chalk, and you used to write on newspaper, not like the fancy paper you have today,” Brine said.

Brine and her family lived on their Ruakura farm and from the age of five she would bike to school every day.

“We never locked our houses back then, and you could leave your bike overnight, and it would still be there the next day.”

While at Hamilton East, she was addicted to sport, attended annual school fancy dress dances and performed in school productions.

“I loved sport, I played every single kind of sport we could.”

In more humorous times, she remembers forcing her nose to bleed, so she could miss a spelling test and even hiding in the school garden to avoid a dreaded dentist appointment.

After attending Hamilton East School, life turned full circle when she, too, was inspired to become a teacher and is still doing so today.

“I just loved school, I bawled my eyes out when I had to leave,” Brine said.

“But I’ve been a passionate teacher ever since, so I guess you could say that I’ve never really left school.”

Wright has seen the population and diversity within Hamilton change significantly over the last quarter of a century, reflected in the school’s roll of 500.

“We were really privileged to have new people coming into our community...since then we have been hugely diverse,” she said.

In a week’s time the school will be undergoing significant developments when some old classrooms will be removed to make way for newer buildings.

“I just feel really privileged that we’ve got such a long history and that it’s a school with a really warm community.”

For little Advaith Sachin, his future was very much ahead of him, and he was looking forward to “reading books”, “playing with his friends on the playground” and using the school computer.

And, with a cheeky smile and confident stride, he says he wants to be Spiderman when he’s older.