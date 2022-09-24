Potential Founders redevelopment private funders identified

Hamilton City Council has previously voted in favour of demolishing Founders Theatre in favour of a multipurpose park.

Hamilton business heavyweights John Gallagher and Robin Ratcliffe have been identified as willing to chip in up to $500,000 each towards possible redevelopment of the Founders Theatre site for community use.

A third, Harry Mowbray, is said to be “in the wings” as a supporter.

In a split decision, Hamilton City Council last week agreed to halt demolition work on the theatre following a successful motion from councillors Dave Macpherson and Angela O’Leary that the site be included in an analysis of potential community facilities.

That means demolition – in what’s been a long-running saga for the city – will be delayed till early next year at least.

Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI) has previously spoken of having financial backers to support redevelopment, while it had also been contacted by groups looking for community space.

Christel Yardley/Stuff TOTI trustee Margaret Evans says two business leaders are looking at chipping in $500,000 each towards Founders site redevelopment (file).

TOTI trustee Margaret Evans – a former Hamilton mayor – said Friday that Gallagher and Ratcliffe were the two key people indicating financial support for redevelopment. Mowbray was also interested in the scheme.

On how much people might be prepared to put in collectively, Wilson said: “A million-plus, a million is the start.

“We approached people who we knew would be interested because they had ties to Founders.

“Robin, he’s a real expert in terms of steel and that links back to the earthquake strengthening.”

READ MORE:

* Hamilton City Council knocks back bid to save Founders Theatre

* The great Founders art heist - bid to save Hamilton theatre could rob new one of mural

* Founders Theatre is a grand old lady with life in her yet - Swainson

* Theatre face off: Founders' revival threatens Waikato Regional Theatre



Gallaghers​ was also looking at providing security systems for any redeveloped site, she said, while Ratcliffe was “leading the fray” when it came to shoulder-tapping potential donors and supporters.

Stuff Businessperson Robin Ratcliffe, of Modern Transport Engineers, says of Founders that “it’s too good a building to just demolish” (file).

Ratcliffe confirmed his involvement Friday, saying “I don’t like destroying good things”.

“Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s not in need of a good facelift. It’s too good a building to just demolish. There’s a lot of history with the building too.”

On the question of business people like himself providing services to the project, Ratcliffe said: “The Gallaghers and us are self-made people.”

They had wide business experience that could be useful to TOTI.

Redevelopment could help save the city costs in the long run when it came to community facilities, he said.

Ratcliffe wasn’t sure whether he might ultimately chip in more than an initial $500,000 if redevelopment went ahead but he expected more members of the community could come to the funding party over time.

Gallagher has also been approached for comment over his potential contribution.

Mowbray said Friday he was currently focused financially on other projects but was providing advice and support to TOTI. He said he was “absolutely in favour” of redevelopment.

On TOTI potentially being criticised for helping block or stall action on a council decision made after community consultation, Evans said the trust had been taking a consistent approach in persevering with opposition to outright demolition.

“We’re not giving up,” she said. “Small things develop into big things.”

Redevelopment of the site had been mooted in the past and the trust was effectively picking this up, she added.

Last week’s decision by the council was the first time it had actually signalled the possibility of the site being redeveloped, Evans said, adding that she felt outright community support for demolition was not high. In 2020, the council asked for public feedback on Founders. Of 505 submissions, 84% wanted to remove the theatre and create a multipurpose park.

O’Leary said last week that previous public consultations had never included options for repurposing the building and therefore “we don’t have a mandate from the community” for demolition.

Evans also supplied background material suggesting the site could be repurposed for less than $10 million and highlighting previous support for redevelopment.