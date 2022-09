Madison Young has been missing from her Frankton home since Saturday.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in their search to find a missing Hamilton teen.

Madison Young, 15, has been missing from her home in Frankton since Saturday.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare.

Young may be wearing a men’s over-sized blue and white checked shirt over a white and grey top with black cargo pants and no shoes.

She has red dyed hair, and a piercing through the bottom bridge of her nose.