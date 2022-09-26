Pace and scale of Hamilton CBD development hinges on key $150 million funding application

The success of a funding application to the Government is crucial for Hamilton’s development, say the mayor and a council manager (file).

The pace and scale of inner city development in Hamilton will be strongly affected by the success of a bid for $150 million in Government funding.

A decision on the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) request – pared back from an original $333 million proposal – is due from the Kainga Ora agency next month.

Mayor Paula Southgate said success was “hugely important” for the city and that failure to get any money would be “a real slap in the face to Hamilton”.

“The Government, even recently, provided funding in other parts of the country to open up housing and infrastructure.

“They do need to show [they’re] willing to support Hamilton, especially if they’ve recognised that we are a high growth area.”

READ MORE:

* Proposed multi-storey development to cement Hamilton's 'coming of age'

* New housing rules raise fears of 'holus-bolus' development in Hamilton



The city had the ability to deliver on good housing outcomes “but we just can’t do it without infrastructure money”, Southgate said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate says rejection of Hamilton’s infrastructure bid would be “a real slap in the face” for the city (file).

“The biggest handbrake to the council delivering on Government’s aspirations for housing, for climate, for transport is infrastructure,” she said, adding that failure to secure funds “would be the brakes on CBD redevelopment as we plan it”.

Council growth funding and analytics manager Greg Carstens said the work the $150 million would fund is currently not provided for in the city’s 10-year plan, nor was there an alternative funding source identified at present.

On how significant a rejection of the bid would be when it came to stalling inner city re-development, Carstens said: “We would start to run into capacity constraint issues...for development.”

Stuff The money applied for would help to build new infrastructure that would protect the Waikato River from the impact of city operations (file).

Of the $150 million, more than $82 million would go towards new reservoir capacity at the Ruakiwi facility, nearly $29 million would be for “active mode bridge and connections” and another $20 million would fund three waters services improvements.

Southgate said water services-related funding was crucial for “unlocking” the CBD.

While she hoped the whole $150 million could be gained “I think they would not go without giving us any money whatsoever”.

The IAF proposal to the Government was developed in consultation with central city developers and social housing agencies and would help reduce a 7500 shortfall in dwellings in the Waikato region, the council’s IAF proposal said.

A successful bid would be supported by nearly $130 million already committed by the council and about $100 million from developers.

“This proposal has the potential to unlock more than $2.1 billion in private investment over the next decade. It will deliver between 4000 dwellings during this period with 2000 already in construction, consent or concept phase,” the proposal said.

It would also support more than 300,000 square metres of commercial and retail space, generate considerable jobs and expand gross domestic product by $140 million over 10 years.

The council proposal said the city was already operating at its “prudential debt limits”, although it was possible debt capacity could be increased by $100 million if a new levy could be introduced in the Peacocke area.