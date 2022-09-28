Old Kirikiriroa pā site should be 'green space' and memorial, says iwi historian

Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke wants the city council-owned Sonning car park turned into a green space that helps honour the iwi’s history.

Central Hamilton’s council-owned Sonning car park, potentially being earmarked for apartments or other development, should instead become a green space and memorial to local Māori, says a Ngāti Wairere historian.

“I think it’s a good chance for the council to redeem its past mistakes” over building the car park on an old Ngāti Wairere pā site and likely burial ground, said Wiremu Puke, who says he has the support of some iwi members for his idea.

Ngāti Wairere’s former Opoia pā extended from the current car park by the Waikato River to the nearby Jesmond Park and beyond, and the site has a rich tangata whenua history, he said Wednesday.

The pā was understood to have been abandoned on the death of its rangatira Poukawa in the late 1840s or early 1850s, said Puke (Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) .

Poukawa was a signatory to the Treaty of Waitangi at Port Waikato.

Puke said often when such a chief died a pā could be abandoned and “it usually becomes a burial ground”.

“Because the pā has been modified, it doesn’t mean the history has been erased.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A green space with historical pā features re-instated where possible is the preferred option for Sonning car park from Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke.

Puke said he would prefer to see any commercial projects to redevelop the site transferred to Ruakura and the old pā site revert to open green space, with a reconstruction of pā earthworks, ramparts and ditches “if and where possible”.

That would help modern people connect with Poukawa’s story.

“It would be good to have a pou (raised pole) depicting him...and to symbolise the city’s connection with a signatory of the treaty.”

Another idea was to have some more of Poukawa’s taonga (treasures) – such as his mere (stone weapon) – displayed at Waikato Museum. Already, a hei tiki (pendant) connected to Opoia pā had been on show there.

Besides celebrating Poukawa, a revamped site and displays as suggested would honour Ngāti Wairere tūpuna (ancestors) who fought at Rangiriri in 1863 during the New Zealand Wars.

“You’ve got a war memorial at Memorial Park [in Hamilton] but there’s nothing that commemorates our Wairere tūpuna who fought at Rangiriri,” Puke said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Sonning car park in Claudelands – an old pā site home to up to around 300 cars a day – is being considered for redevelopment. A public meeting on its future is due on Sunday 2 October (file).

He had talked to former deputy mayor Gordon Chesterman about the site, whose history was documented in the district plan and by Heritage NZ.

There was a general policy within Māoridom to protect and preserve history, Puke said.

Chesterman has organised a public meeting for this Sunday – inviting the mayor and Claudelands residents – to discuss the land’s future use. He says the suburb’s heritage character must be respected.