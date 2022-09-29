Shower and laundry service in a van to 'help bring dignity' for homeless people in Hamilton

A new laundromat and shower in a van offers dignity to homeless people and others in hardship, and launched in Christchurch in May. (This video was first published on 23 May 2022.)

Free laundry and shower services are coming to Hamilton for homeless people in the city.

Not for profit organisation Orange Sky is bringing its volunteer-led mobile van unit to Hamilton and says there will be “no questions asked” of people who use it.

“If you can’t have a shower it’s not a great feeling, so it will help bring dignity for those people,” programme manager for community impact Lisa Sprlyan said.

Orange Sky’s move into Kirikiriroa comes as inflation and the cost of living are on the rise, on top of the lingering impacts of Covid-19, which local providers say have resulted in some of the most serious cases of poverty they’ve seen.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Since Covid, new faces are turning up needing help, said Orange Sky programme manager for community impact Lisa Sprylan.

The van service will officially launch in Hamilton in November and Sprylan, who parked up by a food provider in Frankton for a meet and greet, agreed that the level of vulnerability had increased.

“Certainly from what I’ve seen, with Covid, that has changed things and a lot more new faces are turning up,” she said.

Also outside St Vincent De Paul, where a free lunch was provided, 29-year-old expectant mother Janny Puamanuka said times were hard with her partner being the sole breadwinner.

“Since I found out we were expecting it’s been tough and having to navigate the costs of things and thinking ‘oh shit we’ve only got one income’... Like how we are going to make things work.”

Dan Sorenson, 48, was born and raised in Hamilton but said he has been living in a tent for three years.

Tom Lee/Stuff James Brodie, 26, Janny Puamanuka, 29, and Dan Sorenson, 48, were among those who went to a free lunch service at St Vincent De Paul in Frankton, Hamilton.

“You’ve got to prepare yourself for the weather, food. I’ve got to collect firewood constantly to keep warm at night.”

James Brodie, 26, was doing occasional work n Te Aroha but said he needed the benefit to get by and many people were doing it tough.

Orange Sky has been running a free mobile shower and laundry service in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and Kirikiriroa was next on the radar.

The group partners with local community providers so the van can be on a familiar, easy to access site.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The mobile van service is volunteer-led and offers free laundry and shower facilities.

To bring a van like this into the community, it can help people who are homeless or sleeping rough where they don’t have access to those kinds of facilities,” Sprylan said.

According to Orange Sky’s 2022 research, one in six New Zealanders has experienced homelessness and more than half of the population had become more concerned about their financial situation.

Over forty percent have changed their living situation in the past year due to a rise in the cost of living and just under a quarter of the population feared they would lose their home due to financial challenges.

Christel Yardley/Stuff “People just haven’t got money to buy food,” St Vincent De Paul Hamilton chief executive Mike Rolton said.

In the past two months the St Vincent De Paul Hamilton boss has noticed “a major shift” in people struggling to survive.

“The problem is serious because we have a large number of people living in their cars,” said Mike Rolton, who has spent 12 years with the organisation.

”It’s not just food, it’s power and everything else... We’ve seen a major shift over the last two months when we’re seeing an increase and people just haven’t got money to buy food.”

Rolton says the mobile van was a good idea and St Vincent De Paul Hamilton were also looking to set up an on-site facility as well.