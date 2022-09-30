Young woman shot and killed in Rotorua 'will never be forgotten'

Korrey Whyman, 28, died three days after she was found with a gunshot wound near Rotorua. Police say it followed an incident in which a vehicle was chased and shot at, and have launched a homicide investigation.

Tributes are flowing for the young mum who was shot and killed near Rotorua.

Korrey Rose Whyman, 28, from Kawerau, was found in a vehicle parked by the Happy Angler Store in Mourea, near Rotorua, on Sunday.

She died in Waikato hospital on Wednesday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said Whyman’s family were distraught.

“They are devastated by her death and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.”

Our investigation is progressing and we want to thank those members of the public who have come forward with information.

NZ POLICE Korrey Whyman, 28, died of a gunshot wound, sparking a homicide investigation. The Kawerau woman was found in a vehicle in Mourea, near Rotorua, after an incident in which one vehicle was shot at by another.

We are still working to identify the person or persons involved in this incident and are currently working through a number of lines of enquiry.

Hundreds of comments from friends, family, and people who knew Whyman have also been shared on social media.

One woman said; “I will forever keep our memories alive, and you will never be forgotten. I will always cherish our bond.”

Another said “Such a beautiful girl. Really hard to comprehend this tragedy.”

“Sending my love to your babies,” a woman said.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of Whyman’s eldest sister – to help her fly home from Australia for a farewell.

He said police were called to SH33 at around 1.55am on Sunday at Mourea.

“Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle, and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff A woman with a gunshot injury was in a ute which pulled up outside the Happy Angler Store in Mourea.

Police have said the incident started near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots.

“The car with Whyman inside stopped outside a dairy in Mourea.

“Police are following a number of lines of enquiry but ask anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.”

The owner of the Happy Angler Store, who asked not to be named, said they viewed CCTV footage that the police later took which showed a “big fight” where two people beat one person.

They said two utes pulled up outside the dairy – one chasing the other – about 1.50am on Sunday, with one appearing to have a flat tyre.

The CCTV did not capture any images of shooting, but they saw “a woman in the back of the black truck”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 quoting file number 220925/5119.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.