Patient details compromised in cyber attack on health provider Pinnacle

Patient information held by PHO Pinnacle is understood to have been compromised in a cyber attack. (file)

A cyber attack has compromised patient details kept by a large Waikato and Bay of Plenty Health provider.

Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed there has been a cyber attack against Pinnacle Health.

The primary health provider operates dozens of GP practices handling tens of thousands of patients.

Little said he and the ministry expected Pinnacle to release details about the attack on Tuesday afternoon. He said patient data has been taken.

“I understand patient data that has been exfiltrated, but it is for Pinnacle to front up and explain to its patients how that happened,” he said.

Pinnacle has called a press conference for 2pm on Tuesday.

In May 2021 the then-Waikato DHB was the subject of an attack by hackers.

It left IT systems at Waikato Hospital and its satellites crippled, ham-stringing health care across the region for more than a week and causing ongoing problems long after.

Some of the material appeared on the internet after the government refused to pay a ransom.

The list of documents suggested it included folders containing patient information as well as information about employees and the DHB’s financial affairs.

The IT systems of the DHB, which is the fifth-largest in the country and provides care to more than 430,000 people, remain inaccessible – posing more questions than answers.

At the time Health Minister Andrew Little said cyberattacks were “the reality of the world”, noting Ireland’s health service had also suffered a huge ransomware attack days before Waikato DHB discovered it had been attacked.