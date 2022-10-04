City in good health despite economic headwinds - report

Hamilton’s economy is relatively strong despite serious economic headwinds.

The city council is talking up Hamilton’s economic prospects, despite a small fall in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the year to June, a tight job market, surging inflation, rising interest rates, falling house prices and talk of a possible recession.

Its new Quarterly Economic Update indicates Hamilton’s economy is in “good health despite challenging headwinds”, a statement said.

In 2021-22, annual GDP fell 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

But Hamilton’s GDP of $3.1 billion during the three months to June, was up 2.8% on the previous quarter, employment was up 1% and spending 7.6% higher at $694 million.

Growth funding and analytics manager Greg Carstens said that “when you take into account all the challenges facing our economy, such as inflation, material and labour shortages and Covid-19 disruptions, then you have to say Hamilton’s economy is relatively speaking, strong”.

Carstens also expressed confidence that, despite talk of a recession generally, Hamilton wouldn’t suffer this way.

The report noted “there will be periods of little or no growth but we are unlikely to enter a recession”.

Carstens said that, even though Covid-19 had taught people that things can change really quickly, “if we did go into a recession, our information indicates that it will be relatively shallow, so it wouldn’t have a fundamental effect on Hamilton’s economy”.

”Times will will undoubtedly be tough for many households and businesses but most people will be fine,” the report said.

This optimism comes on the back of the results of a survey released last month that said economic confidence has “surged” across Waikato in the September quarter, boosted by a recovering agricultural sector, tourism hopes and big ticket investments such as the Expressway and the Ruakura hub.

The Westpac Regional Economic Confidence Survey said Waikato had been boosted by a number of factors, including the end of the drought, record high milk prices and the opening of both the remaining section of the Expressway and Ruakura.