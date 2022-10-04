Council fined after 1.2 million litre wastewater discharge into suburban Hamilton stream

The city council has been fined more than $75,000 over wastewater discharges.

A discharge of more than 1.2 million litres of wastewater into a Hamilton stream wasn’t stopped for nearly a week after Hamilton City Council staff became aware of it.

The ongoing problem was attributed to “a series of communication failures” within the council, a statement from Waikato Regional Council said on Tuesday.

The city council was convicted and fined $76,500 by district court judge Melinda Dickey for the wastewater discharge over a total of nine days in October 2020.

The sentence, released Monday, followed a prosecution by the regional council.

Hamilton City Council previously pleaded guilty over the discharge and apologised to the community.

Regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the city council maintains a very large wastewater network for the more than 160,000 residents and numerous businesses, and generally did this very well.

”However, in this instance, they have dropped the ball, resulting in avoidable discharges of large volumes of contaminant into a tributary of the Te Awa O Katapaki Stream in Flagstaff.”

The regional council’s records showed city council staff were aware of the contaminated stream on 6 October 2020. They also knew it was likely the contamination had been occurring for some time, Lynch said.

The source was found to be an overflow from the wastewater system into the stormwater system that then discharged into the tributary.

“Despite having that knowledge, through a series of communication failures within the city council, the discharge was not stopped until 12 October.”

A retrospective review of the city council’s own data management system had indicated loss of wastewater into the environment as early as 4 October.

It was estimated that, over the nine-day period, 1,272,000 litres of wastewater was lost into the environment, approximately half the volume of an Olympic size swimming pool.

Lynch said the situation was a reminder to anyone managing large volumes of contaminant as part of their business.

“They must have fit for purpose infrastructure, manage that infrastructure well and ensure they take immediate steps to mitigate any discharges that occur into the environment.”