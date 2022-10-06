Woman involved in violent Kmart robbery in Hamilton jailed

Police are investigating this incident at Kmart in Hamilton.

A woman involved in a violent robbery of a Hamilton Kmart where staff were stabbed with tongs will spend 25 months behind bars.

Kitia Lucy Toimata, 24, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday for 11 charges including aggravated injury, aggravated assault, shoplifting, and theft.

Judge John McDonald said Toimata was convicted for serious charges that spanned from June in 2021 to April in 2022.

The most serious were related to the April 16 robbery of Kmart on Bryce St with Sharice Walker-Grace.

facebook/screenshot The altercation in Kmart on April 16.

The pair each filled up a trolley with goods before trying to leave, when three staff members intervened.

They used the trolleys as weapons and rammed them into staff. Walker-Grace swung metal tongs in the incident that was captured on camera by shocked shoppers.

Toimata grabbed one staff member, who was trying to stop her from leaving, by the hair and punched her in the head three times.

It was only when a member of the public intervened that they left.

But, the duo returned shortly afterwards. They grabbed a staff member’s cellphone and four boxes of items before fleeing in a waiting car.

Walker-Grace continued to wave the tongs around and stabbed one staff member in the back.

The Kmart staff had swelling, bruises and scratches from the confrontation.

Judge McDonald said retail staff were entitled to go to work and not be violently attacked and assaulted by shoplifters.

“This is not simple shoplifting,” he said.

“What I can’t understand is when you are caught, you just don’t take your hands off your trolley, you have to get into a violent confrontation with three workers, then you go back in.”

Toimata was also sentenced to charges of drink-driving, assaulting an Uber driver and two other occasions of shoplifting and assault.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton District Court generic (file photo).

The court heard how on June 18 in 2021 she was caught drink-driving after losing control and crashing in the car park of the Waikato Table Tennis Club on Edgecumbe St.

She recorded a breach alcohol reading of 816 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit is 250 mcg.

Toimata was on bail when she and a friend went to Glenview New World on September 19 in 2021 and put items – including wine bottles – into their bags before trying to leave.

A staff member approached her, but she refused to hand the items over and slapped and punched him in the face. She split his lip.

Toimata was on bail again when she ordered an Uber for herself and a friend. When they got to the address she asked the driver to venture up the driveway, but he refused with concerns for his safety.

Toimata tried to demand a refund before getting angry and then “throttled” him around the neck.

McDonald said the driver required ongoing medical treatment and was now scared to take certain jobs, which had impacted his income.

She was arrested and put on bail again before she walked out of Countdown in Te Rapa with $291 worth of groceries.

McDonald said Toimata had an extensive youth court history, and her behaviour started soon after she started intermediate school.

He said Toimata’s mother died when she was three and she stole items her father couldn’t afford.

But then she started to enjoy it, and got bolder with age.

McDonald said she developed a sense of entitlement and lashed out when she was caught.

He sentenced her to a cumulative sentence of 25 months in prison for all the charges.

Sharice Walker-Grace appeared briefly against five charges including aggravated injury by stabbing, two of aggravated assault, shoplifting, and theft.

It was adjourned and she would remain in custody until sentencing in December.