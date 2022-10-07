Te Huia tiff sees 'no thanks' from Auckland Transport to train rides offer

Auckland Transport says it’s not practical to use the Hamilton-to-Auckland Te Huia train service for Pukekohe commuters (file).

Two Hamilton city councillors have taken Auckland Transport (AT) to task for not taking up a Waikato offer to pick up train-less commuter passengers in Pukekohe for the trip to and from the city.

But AT says it’s just not practical due to building works at Pukekohe.

In a statement, Hamilton councillors Dave Macpherson and Ewan Wilson – from the Te Huia service’s governance group – said the offer to pick up and drop off at Pukekohe was made due to an extended closure of the AT Metro train service to the area.

They said the twice-daily inter-regional Te Huia and Northern Explorer services would continue to run on weekdays and some Saturdays.

The pair couldn’t understand why AT “has spurned our offer to support Pukekohe rail passengers during this period”.

READ MORE:

* Te Huia train service on track for central Auckland stop on weekdays

* Manufacturing fault likely reason for Te Huia's carriages separating mid-journey

* Services cancelled as carriages on Te Huia train separate on tracks



“We’re not asking AT for any money, we’re just wanting to offer the spare capacity we do have on Te Huia trains to support Auckland City residents who want to continue to use the rail option for their commuting into the city,” they said.

However, AT spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in a statement that electrification works, which began in August, would prevent the use of Pukekohe station in the way suggested until late 2024.

”Pukekohe station is being rebuilt as part of the Papakura to Pukekohe electrification and becomes a worksite for most of the works, so KiwiRail has confirmed that it will not be possible for Te Huia to access the station for the duration of the works.

”As AT is required to remove Metro services to enable the works, the station will not be staffed until Metro services are able to be re-instated.”

Stephenson said that even if Pukekohe station had remained open during the works, Te Huia is not a suitable alternative to frequent and high capacity Metro train services.

“The demand exceeds the spare capacity which is also unpredictable and decreasing since Te Huia is becoming more popular.

“This situation would create frustration for stranded passengers - who would have waited for a train and missed their bus to Papakura, and would then be left with no other option than waiting for the next bus replacement service.”

Should the Te Huia idea remained relevant after Pukekohe re-opened “we will certainly consider the offer if it still stands in late 2024”, Stephenson said.