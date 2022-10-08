Southgate back in Hamilton but other leaders ousted, including Quayle, Rimmington and Mylchreest

Results from Waikato region local government elections have started coming in on Saturday afternoon – check out the latest here.

Hamilton City Council

Paula Southgate has been re-elected as Hamilton’s mayor in a comparatively close contest with her deputy Geoff Taylor, provisional results show.

Southgate has received 13,693 votes so far, with Taylor in second with 12,395 after what was a sometimes tense campaign.

She said she was very happy with the provisional result and “I will be even more relieved when it is finalised”.

Paula Southgate is stoked at news that progress reports have her being re-elected as mayor of Hamilton for a second time (file).

In east ward, six candidates have been provisionally elected: Ryan Hamilton, Anna Casey-Cox, Maxine van Oosten, Mark Donovan, Andrew Bydder and Kesh Naidoo-Rauf.

In west ward, the provisional six elected are Taylor, Angela O’Leary, Ewan Wilson, Sarah Thomson, Emma Pike and Louise Hutt.

In the inaugural Kirikiriroa Māori ward election, the two provisional victors are Moko Tauariki and Te Pora Thompson.

The council said, however, that the do not include approximately 2800 votes received at drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city on Saturday, or any special votes.

Preliminary results, released Sunday , will include all votes cast Saturday but no special votes.

The final results are due 13 October.

Waikato Regional Council

The regional council chair during the end of the last triennium Barry Quayle has failed to win a seat in the Waipā-King Country constituency. He polled lowest among the four contenders, with former councillor Clyde Graf and incumbent Stu Kneebone scoring highest to provisionally take the two vacancies.

In another upset, former chairperson and one-time Hamilton mayor Russ Rimmington has lost his Hamilton constituency seat on the regional council, according to provisional figures Saturday.

Rimmington, an often controversial figure, received 10,953 votes, the council’s website said.

The four successful candidates for the regional council in Hamilton were Angela Strange (15,263), Bruce Clarkson (12,521), Jennifer Nickel (11,712) and anti-Three Waters candidate Chris Hughes (11,527).

Meanwhile, in the Waikato seat with two vacancies, Noel Smith and Pamela Storey are leading, with both having more than 6000 votes, well ahead of sitting councillor Fred Lichtwark, who has frequently clashed with Rimmington over the most recent term.

Also, in Thames-Coromandel incumbent Denis Tegg looks set to be ousted by newcomer Warren Maher.

In Taupō-Rotorua, the successful regional council candidate is Mich’eal Downard with 5089 votes, the website said.

In Waihou, Ben Dunbar-Smith and Robert Cookson are leading.

Tipa Mahuta and Kataraina Hodge were elected unopposed in the council’s two Māori constiutuencies.

Jim Mylchreest looks to have been clearly unseated as Waipā mayor.

Waipā

Jim Mylchreest looks to have been clearly unseated as Waipā mayor by former councillor Susan O’Regan, according to progress results Saturday.

O’Regan has 5541 votes compared Mylchreest on 4092.

In Cambridge ward with four vacancies Liz Stolwyk, Mike Petti, Roger Gordon and Phil Coles are ahead.

In Te Awamutu ward with three vacancies, Andrew Brown, Lou Brown and Marcus Gower are leading.

In Pirongia – Kakepuku Ward with two vacancies the leaders are Clare St Pierre and Bruce Thomas.

In Maungatautari Ward and the Māori ward, with one vacancy each, the leaders are respectively Mike Montgomerie and Takena Stirling,

Around 36% voted.

Waikato district

Jacqui Church is well ahead in the race to replace Allan Sanson as mayor of Waikato district, with 6066 votes so far compared to 5398 for Sanson’s former deputy Aksel Bech.

Church, meanwhile, is leading in the Tuakau-Pōkeno ward ahead of Vern Reeve.

In Awaroa-Maramarua ward with one vacancy, Peter Thomson is leading, progress figures show.

In Huntly ward, with one vacancy, the front runner is David Whyte, in Newscastle-Ngāruawāhia (with two vacancies) the leaders are Janet Gibb and Eugene Patterson by a long way.

In the Tai Raro Takiwā Māori Ward with one vacancy, the leader is Totata Matatahi-Poutapu, while Tilly Turner leads in the Tai Runga Takiwā Māori ward.

In the two vacancy Tamahere-Woodlands general ward the two frontrunners are Mike Keir and Crystal Beavis.

In one vacancy Waerenga-Whitikahu, Marlene Raumati is well ahead, while Lisa Thomson is ahead in Whāingaroa.

Thames-Coromandel

Len Salt is well ahead in the race to replace the controversial Sandra Goudie as mayor in Thames-Coromandel.

Preliminary figures show Salt on 4265, more than 2000 ahead of his nearest rival.

In the Mercury Bay ward with three vacancies, Rekha Giri-Percival, John Grant and Deli Connell are leading.

In south eastern ward with two vacancies, Gary Gotlieb and Terry Walker are ahead.

For the three vacancies in Thames ward, Robyn Sinclair, Martin Rodley and Peter Revel are leading.

Matamata-Piako

It’s a very tight two-horse race for the Matamata-Piako mayoralty, according to progress reports, with Adrienne Wilcock on 2950 and former regional councillor Stu Husband on 2907, a lead of just 43 votes for Wilcock..

In Morrinsville ward with four vacancies, James Thomas, Bruce Dewhurst, Dayne Horne and Sharon Dean are leading.

In Matamata ward, also with four vacancies, the frontrunners after Wilcock are James Sainsbury, Sue Whiting, Kevin Tappin and Caleb Ansell.

The voter return was 35%.

Ōtorohanga

Incumbent mayor Max Baxter on 1274 has a lead over rival Kit Jeffries on 1204 in Ōtorohanga, progress results show.

In the Kāwhia-Tihiroa ward with two vacancies, Jeffries and Annette Williams are leading.

In Waipā ward with one vacancy, the frontrunner is Roy Johnson, while in the Ōtorohanga ward with two vacancies Katrina Christison and Steve Hughes are ahead.

In the Rangiatea Māori ward with two vacancies, the leaders are Jaimee Tamaki and Roy Willison.

Waitomo

Incumbent Waitomo mayor John Robertson on 1146 is leading his rival Andy Connors on 989, progress figures show.

In the Waitomo rural ward with three vacancies, Janette Osborne, Gavin Todd and Allan Goddard are leading, while in the Te Kūiti ward (also with three vacancies) the frontrunners are Janene New, Dan Tasker and Eady Manawaiti.

Rotorua

Tania Tapsell is Rotorua’s new mayor, according to a progress result based on about 90% of returned votes.

“I'm humbled by the result, it will be my greatest honour to serve you as mayor,” she said on Facebook.

Tapsell had 6254 votes compared to her closest rival Fletcher Tabuteau with 3392.

In the Rotorua rural ward with one vacancy Karen Barker is leading.

In the Rotorua general ward with six vacancies the frontrunners are Sandra Kai Fong, Fisher Wang, Gregg Brown, Robert Lee, Don Paterson and Conan O’Brien.

In the Rotorua Māori w with three vacancies the leaders are Lani Kereopa, Trevor Maxwell and Rawiri Waru.

The voter return was 42.61%.

Taupō

Progress results show Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has been returned for a fourth term in the local body elections, with a progress result of 5215 votes.

Trewavas said in a statement he is overwhelmed to be re-elected. “It’s an honour to be selected to once again represent our beautiful district.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on all the great work that we have underway and to keep working to make this a fantastic place to live for all our community.”

The other two mayoral candidates, Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin, are currently on 3782 and 926 votes respectively.

The progress results are based on approximately 90 per cent of returned votes. It does not include some special votes and votes returned Saturday as they are still in transit to the processing centre.

Preliminary results will be released tomorrow.

The seven successful candidates for the Taupō ward are Christine Rankin, Yvonne Westerman, Kevin Taylor, Anna Park, John Williamson, Rachel Shepherd and Duncan Campbell.

Sandra Greenslade has been successful for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward.

In the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlin were the successful candidates.

Kylie Leonard for the Taupō East Rural ward and Kirsty Trueman for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward were both re-elected unopposed.

South Waikato

Meanwhile, latest progress results from South Waikato show Gary Petley ahead in the race to succeed Jenny Shattock as mayor.

The council stressed the results are from votes counted so far – there are uncounted votes in transit – and formal preliminary results are not expected till Sunday.

The count so far has Petley on 3,264 and his rival Ārama Ngāpō on 2508.

In Putāruru ward, with three vacancies, the leaders are two current incumbents Sandra Wallace and Hans Nelis, and Marie Farrell.

In Tokoroa ward, with six vacancies, the leaders are Maria Te Kanawa, Thomas Lee, Hamish Daine, Bill Machen, Rebekah Garner and Josiah Teokotai. But a number of other contenders are clearly in the running still.

South Waikato’s chief executive Susan Law said: “We knew there was going to be change. We’re looking forward to working with the new council. We’ve got several large bodies of work underway. Local government is also facing significant changing times.”

Hauraki

In Hauraki, where mayor Toby Adams was re-elected unopposed, progress reports show Paul Milner, Rino Wilkinson, Carole Daley and Jo Tisley leading in Paeroa ward, which has four vacancies.

In Plains ward, also with four vacancies, Neil Gray, Ray Broad, Phillip Buckthought and Stephen Crooymans are leading.

.In Waihi ward, with five vacancies, the leaders are Anne Marie Spicer, Sarah Holmes, Bhavesh Rachhod, Josh Martyn and Austin Rattray.