The latest on Waikato local government elections results

Results from Waikato region local government elections have started coming in on Saturday afternoon – check out the latest here.

Waikato Regional Council

Former chairperson Russ Rimmington has lost his Hamilton seat on Waikato Regional Council, according to provisional figures Saturday from the council.

Rimmington, an often controversial figure, received 10,953 votes, the council’s website said.

The four successful canididates for the regional council in Hamilton were Angela Strange (15,263), Bruce Clarkson (12,521), Jennifer Nickel (11,712) and anti-Three Waters candidate Chris Hughes (11,527).

In Taupō-Rotorua, the successful regional council candidate is Mich’eal Downard with 5089 votes, the website said.

Other regional council results are still to be posted.

Taupō

Progress results show Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has been returned for a fourth term in the local body elections, with a progress result of 5215 votes.

Trewavas said in a statement he is overwhelmed to be re-elected. “It’s an honour to be selected to once again represent our beautiful district.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on all the great work that we have underway and to keep working to make this a fantastic place to live for all our community.”

The other two mayoral candidates, Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin, are currently on 3782 and 926 votes respectively.

The progress results are based on approximately 90 per cent of returned votes. It does not include some special votes and votes returned Saturday as they are still in transit to the processing centre.

Preliminary results will be released tomorrow.

The seven successful candidates for the Taupō ward are Christine Rankin, Yvonne Westerman, Kevin Taylor, Anna Park, John Williamson, Rachel Shepherd and Duncan Campbell.

Sandra Greenslade has been successful for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward.

In the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlin were the successful candidates.

Kylie Leonard for the Taupō East Rural ward and Kirsty Trueman for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward were both re-elected unopposed.

South Waikato

Meanwhile, latest progress results from South Waikato show Gary Petley ahead in the race to succeed Jenny Shattock as mayor.

The council stressed the results are from votes counted so far – there are uncounted votes in transit – and formal preliminary results are not expected till Sunday.

The count so far has Petley on 3,264 and his rival Ārama Ngāpō on 2508.

In Putāruru ward, with three vacancies, the leaders are two current incumbents Sandra Wallace and Hans Nelis, and Marie Farrell.

In Tokoroa ward, with six vacancies, the leaders are Maria Te Kanawa, Thomas Lee, Hamish Daine, Bill Machen, Rebekah Garner and Josiah Teokotai. But a number of other contenders are clearly in the running still.

South Waikato’s chief executive Susan Law said: “We knew there was going to be change. We’re looking forward to working with the new council. We’ve got several large bodies of work underway. Local government is also facing significant changing times.”

Hamilton

Hamiltonians have reportedly made good use of their final opportunity to vote in the local government elections.

The city council made three drive-through voting locations available across the city Saturday morning, with hundreds of votes collected at the pop-up venues until voting closed at midday.

The council’s governance and assurance Manager Michelle Hawthorne said many last-minute special votes were also cast at the city’s libraries.

“Voters who visited our drive-through sites appreciated how easy we’d made it to have their say on who should lead our city,” she said in a statement.

“Hopefully today’s showing will help get our vote count closer to that of previous elections.”

A council spokesperson said it was unclear whether the final results of Hamilton’s elections will be through Saturday, with the new single transferable vote system potentially slowing the count.