Waikato district mayor walks into retirement after 21 years with the council

When Allan Sanson walked into Waikato District Council he had black hair and no glasses.

On Friday – 21 years later – he left the Ngāruawāhia building much wiser, but with grey hair and wearing his fourth pair of glasses.

He’s sad to give up his mayoralty chains, but retirement will give him more time with his wife Trisha, and his four grandchildren.

Sanson plans to spend more time on his Huntly farm and in the garden. Trisha already has a to-do list, he said, laughing.

Despite reluctantly putting his hand up to represent the district, he has loved the job.

“Embrace the job or don’t do it at all, he said.

Sanson was on various community boards when his children were young, and had finally cleared his schedule when an old friend and district councillor Peter Harris rang.

It was 2001 and Harris was running for mayor. He wanted someone to take his place in the chambers.

“I reluctantly put my hand up and went in unopposed.”

Then when Harris retired after three terms in 2010, people started “needling” Sanson to stand for mayor.

But first he had to ask his wife – because he “didn’t want to do it alone”.

He said she has been at his side the whole time, and was recognised by the community just as much as him.

“Everything we do, we do as a team.”

One of the projects he was the most proud of is the Waikato Expressway – which he’s worked on since the very beginning and for 18 years.

“It was one of my first jobs when I came in. I was looking after infrastructure... and the mayor at the time told me to go away and get it for us.”

Sleepyhead was another highlight.

He said he acted more like a real estate agent for much of it, and found the 178 hectare site that would become the business’ $1.2 billion hub.

It included a 100,000 square metre headquarters amongst the factories, and would bring 2600 jobs plus 1100 affordable homes for up to 3000 residents.

He was proud of the increasing business investment in the district, inlcuding Yashili New Zealand Dairy Co. Limited, Pōkeno Whisky, and NZ Drinks.

He said “as long as they come with a good idea, and it’s for the betterment of the community” he would do his best to help them succeed.

Sanson said he ran for mayor with promises of economic development and change and believed he had delivered just that.

“But it’s not just me, it’s the people who have walked beside me.”

And now he’s leaving with no regrets – that he can remember.

There were many times when decisions didn’t go his way, but he lived by the phrase: “I have no idea what I did yesterday, I’m only worried about tomorrow.”

He was well-known for speaking his mind, even if it was an unpopular opinion.

His advice for his successor was to stand by what they believed in.

“Be true to your own principles. Stick to your guns.”