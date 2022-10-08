Police asking for information following armed robbery of Hamilton Domino's

Police are looking for information about two people who robbed a Domino's Pizza in Nawton with a pistol.

The pair entered Domino’s Pizza in Nawton at 11pm on Thursday October 6, police said in a statement.

The thieves demanded money from staff before fleeing on foot, and heading towards Durham St.

One of the offenders appeared to be armed with a pistol.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Two people robbed Domino’s Pizza in Nawton at 11pm on Thursday with a pistol (file photo).

They have not been identified or located and enquires were ongoing, the statement said.

Police were looking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and might have information that could help.

People could contact police via its 105 phone service or online referencing the file number 221007/9558.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.