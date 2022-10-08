Southgate ready for second term as Hamilton mayor after strong showing at the polls

Happy and ready to get on with the job, says Paula Southgate after progress reports put her as serving a second term as Hamilton’s mayor (file).

Paula Southgate is being given the chance to tackle the "unfinished business" she wanted to take on in a second term as mayor of Hamilton.

Preliminary results Saturday gave Southgate 13,693 votes so far in the mayoral contest, with her deputy last term Geoff Taylor in second with a solid 12,395 after what was a sometimes tense campaign.

She said she was both happy and relieved to find out she would remain Hamilton's mayor.

"I'm happy. Ready to get on with the job."

She said she was "really glad" to put what had been a tough and long campaign behind her.

"It's obviously provisional. I will be even more relieved when it is finalised."

READ MORE:

* Southgate back in Hamilton but other leaders ousted, including Quayle, Rimmington and Mylchreest

* City hall allies turned rivals: Inside the race to be Hamilton's next mayor



TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and deputy mayor Geoff Taylor talk to Stuff as they compete to win this year's mayoral race.

The next few days would be spent with family and friends to recharge before launching back into it with her new team of councillors.

Southgate said her family had been her biggest supporters - but gave the warmest tribute to her husband Greg who was her number one fan and supported her through the harder days.

She had been at WOW - World of Wearable Arts in Wellington on Friday, and only flew back to Hamilton on Saturday.

Southgate had just had lunch and was dropping her mum home when she got the call informing her of the result.

"I'm tired but happy."

She said she had received some "beautiful" messages and gave her congratulations to everyone else who had been elected.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Southgate and Taylor at a Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate during the election campaign (file).

Taylor, meanwhile, is set for another term as a councillor in west ward.

He said he was “obviously disappointed” not to win the mayoral race but was gracious in defeat. He said he had contacted Southgate “to just say well done”.

”You can’t argue with the voters.

”The results are the results...that’s politics. The voters have said what they want and that’s fine.”

On whether they could work well together over the next term, he said: “I think we’ll always work constructively together...for the best interests of the city”.

But he would continue to speak out if he thought a different way of doing things was needed “because that’s the whole reason I stood”.

Taylor, a National Party member, said he wasn’t considering any foray into national politics next year given he’d lost the mayoral race, and he would potentially have another go at the mayoralty in three years time.

Southgate has indicated previously this would “most likely” be her last term as mayor.