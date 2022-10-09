Speeding car ploughs into Hamilton car yard inflicting $70k in damage

Jez Motors car yard owner Bibin Francis has been left picking up pieces of his vehicles after a driver crashed into his Hamilton lot.

A Hamilton car dealer wants to see harsher rules for speeding drivers after a car ploughed into his yard causing significant damage to six vehicles.

Jez Motors owner Bibin Francis was awoken to a call from police around 1.30am on Sunday telling him his car yard was in complete disarray.

A driver in a BMW travelling along Mill St crashed into his yard on the corner of Willoughby and Mill streets around 12am.

Francis said more than $70,000 worth of damage has been caused and he wants to see harsher penalties for speeders.

Jez Motors owner Bibin Francis had his car yard smashed up damaging six cars.

“There should be harsher rules and consequences for speeding because they will do this again and again ... and next time someone could get hurt.”

The incident unfolded after police observed a vehicle speeding along Mill St and signalled for it to stop.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The six cars damaged were a 2016 Nissan Note, 2015 Holden Cruise, 2010 Volkswagon Golf, 2005 Honda Accord, a 2009 Toyota IQ and a 2010 Nissan Skyline.

They did not pursue the vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

After crashing into the yard the two occupants of the vehicle were extracted with minor injuries.

Arriving at the lot later that morning, Francis said he was in shock.

Francis believes the car was travelling and on the wrong side of the road.

When he had left the yard on Saturday night all his cars parked were neatly in a row, but since the incident three had been crushed into the wall with their parts scattered across the road.

A nearby light had also been bent over.

Francis said they were lucky a fire hadn’t started with a transformer only a metre away.

“It’s quite scary how much damage one car can do. I’m thankful no-one got seriously hurt.”

Four of the cars will be written off, but two others could be saved, he said.

He said he first thought people were trying to steal his cars, but later found out it was due to speeding.

All up the damage was around $70,000 as some of them were secondhand.

“I heard the guy doesn’t have car insurance, so it’s more costs on me.”

He plans to instal chains to secure the exposed area until he sorts something out.

A 19-year-old has been arrested for reckless driving and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on October 13.

“The rules need to be redefined.”