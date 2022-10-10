Waikato District's dark horse Jacqui Church ready to own new role as mayor

Waikato District’s new mayor Jacqui Church feels a “massive obligation” not to let down the people who voted for her – and also “the ones who didn’t vote for me or who weren’t sure”.

Jacqui Church​ sees herself as the Kiwi in the Melbourne Cup – always “coming from behind”.

The new mayor of Waikato District Council is aware she isn’t always the one people will back, but said this time it was in her favour.

On Saturday, the dark horse had an early win, receiving 7201 preliminary votes compared to former deputy mayor Aksel Bech’s​ 6298.

While some people might be surprised she got in, Church believes her approachable and transparent nature got her over the line.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch's city council now has three twenty-somethings and slightly more women

* Marlborough council seat still 'too close to call'

* Paula Southgate elected Hamilton's new mayor



STUFF Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

With a background in business and nine years of experience on the Awaroa-Maramarua ward, she said she has a lot to offer the community.

“I have always wanted to be mayor and... I look forward to bringing the council and community closer together.

“I feel I have a massive obligation to everybody - but also the ones who didn’t vote for me or who weren’t sure - to not let them down.”

Since moving into the office of the previous mayor, Allan Sanson, she has already made it her own.

Stuff The mother of two adult children has always aspired to be Waikato District’s mayor.

By Monday morning she had hung up a painting created by Robin Ranga labelled ‘he tangata he tangata he tangata'

“It’s all about the people and that’s what I want to lead with.”

Looking ahead, she said she will be conscious about keeping rates low, improving infrastructure and supporting economic growth while also maintaining the district’s rural charm.

She is open to the Government’s reforms – including Three Waters – and plans to run the council like a “multi-million dollar business”.

She is also willing to take on the challenge of mitigating the effects of climate change – particularly in places like Port Waikato, impacted by erosion.

“Waikato District is at the centre of the beating heart of the golden triangle of economic growth and stability of New Zealand’s economy.

“That’s a big responsibility to navigate... but I’m up for the challenge.”