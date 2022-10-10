Matamata-Piako mayoral race too close to call with 123-vote difference

Adrienne Wilcock has a 123-vote lead based on preliminary results, which don’t include some special votes.

A tight two-horse race has left the Matamata-Piako district mayoralty up in the air for now.

Preliminary results for the mayoralty went live on Monday morning, showing little over 100 votes difference between Matamata Ward councillor Adrienne Wilcock and former Waikato regional councillor Stu Husband.

Wilcock holds a 123-vote lead, with some special votes still to be counted.

On Monday afternoon, Wilcock said that she had been over at the council offices and believed she had sealed the mayoralty.

Voter return was 35%, mirroring a national all-time low in voter turnout.

The result so far was based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The preliminary result does not include some special votes.

Husband said he had sent Wilcock a message of congratulations on the preliminary results and that he would be waiting “until the specials are counted.”

Wilcock was sitting on 3960 while Husband was on 3837 and third runner, Te Aroha councillor Russell Smith, had 1645.

Stuff Mayoral candidate Stu Husband is waiting for the special votes to be counted.

Husband said it was a stressful time awaiting the final results but that he had learnt from previous regional council experience that special votes counted.

A council communications spokesperson said ”preliminary results are still subject to change.”

For the Morrinsville Ward, the top contenders going for the four the vacancies were James Thomas on 2402, Bruce Dewhurst with 2064, Dayne Horne on 1867 and Sharon Dean on 1316.

For the three Te Aroha vacancies the front-runners were Peter Jager on 1418, Sarah-Jane Bourne on 1328 and Russell Smith on 1222.

The four Matamata Ward vacancies had Adrienne Wilcock initially at the front but she has now withdrawn as a potential mayor elect.

This means James Sainsbury is next in line on 2554, followed by Sue Whiting on 2423, Kevin Tappin on 2392 and lastly Caleb J. Ansell on 1035.

Official results are expected on Thursday 13 October.