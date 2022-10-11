Hill country farmers the 'sacrificial lamb' of emissions scheme

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

A new carbon-cutting plan makes hill country farms the “sacrificial lamb”, a King Country cockie says.

Opposition to the Government’s proposed farm levy scheme was loud and clear, with some Waikato farmers feeling hauled along for the ride.

They say there’s a lack of support and the mitigations in place aren’t enough to ensure they transition efficiently in time for 2025.

But farmers want to make it crystal clear that they are not against cutting emissions, says King Country sheep farmer Reon Verry.

Opposition to the Government's climate-friendly levy scheme was loud and clear, though one Waikato farmer said it's essentially what he was expecting.

Farmers are being asked to do a great deal more than other sectors towards cutting climate emissions, King Country farmer Reon Verry said.

He estimated the scheme would cost him $14,000 a year to pull off.

“Farmers are being hit by all angles ... We’re the ones out there at the pointy end of climate change. Not only are we paying for the privilege through a tax, but we also have to live through the droughts, floods and every other weather effect that climate change causes,” he said.

“Hill country is the sacrificial lamb for New Zealand’s current climate change policy.”

The consultation document for the scheme - He Waka Eke Noa – the system of farm gate pricing - was released by the Government on Tuesday after being in the works for just under three years.

It proposes a world-first scheme in which farmers pay for their emissions from 2025, and is set to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

Waikato Federated farmers president Jacqui Hahn, however, was underwhelmed and said the impact on farmers would be the opposite of helping to lower emissions.

Hahn had been involved in consulting with farmers in the earliest stages of He Waka Eke Noa being set up.

“It’s really disappointing that they’ve put those targets in there, because the emissions targets are based on gross numbers rather than warming potential,” she said.

“It’s going to increase global emissions, it’s not going to decrease it.”

For the Waikato region, she said the Rural Support Trust had “never been busier” with farmers who were under stress and the scheme would put additional strain on farmers trying to keep up with the changes.

The plan was underwhelming for Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn, who said it wouldn't help decrease global emissions.

There were calls for fairness, practical and scientifically backed emissions targets from the sector to ensure the conditions were workable for farmers.

“What they’re saying is to cut agriculture in New Zealand without having any mitigations in place beforehand,” Hahn said.

Farmers wanted to be recognised more with incentives if they were being taxed for doing what their sector did best, farming.

They say they won’t get much reprieve from on-farm planting, due to certain types of sequestration - such as shelter belts, woodlots and scattered trees - being removed from the criteria of the scheme.

Verry said there’s no way to meet those reductions without reducing stock numbers. “The targets aren’t based on the warming effect of our emissions. We’re being taxed for a natural carbon cycle.

“If the target is to reduce warming to the planet, then farmers are being asked to do a lot more than their fair share. Reducing methane, it’s a good thing ... but we’re actually being asked to go beyond what any other sector is.”

For dairy farmer Mitchell Coombe, the proposed changes were not unexpected.

Coombe, who is based in Morrinsville, had switched to a nitrogen supplement N-Boost to lower his farm's nitrogen use and lift financial returns.

“We didn’t want to be using huge amounts of synthetic nitrogen. We all know that nitrogen is a waterway contaminator when it’s used at high levels ... We just wanted to look at ways to reduce the negative aspects of fertiliser.”

Morrinsville farmer Mitchell Coombe said they knew a levy was coming and it's a matter of working with the Government to "get something we're all happy to work within the parameters of".

The issue for the emissions levy scheme he said was that farmers and Government needed to work together.

But change was inevitable to help mitigate the effect on the climate and, although the cost to farmers “wouldn’t be insignificant”, it was a long term investment to ensure farming was sustainable for the future.

”It was pretty much what I was expecting ... We’ve known there was going to be a levy coming ... It’s now just about, how does that look in final form and working with the Government through this consultation period and get something we’re all happy to work within the parameters of,” Coombe said.

“There has to be a pathway forward.”

The Te tātai utu o ngā tukunga ahuwhenua - Pricing Agricultural Emissions consultation document will be open for consultation for six weeks.

A final decision for He Waka Eke Noa will be announced in December.