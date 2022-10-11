More than $100,000 in fines for 'highly careless' forestry harvest in north Waikato

A wide shot of the forestry operation location in north Waikato.

Environmental damage caused by “highly careless” pine woodlot harvest and earthworks on a farm in north Waikato have resulted in more than $100,000 of fines.

Glenn Martin Ltd, contractor Radiata Harvesting (2017) Ltd, and staff were convicted and sentenced in the Auckland District Court on October 6 for 11 charges against the Resource Management Act.

They were fined a combined total of $104,750.

The prosecution, taken by the Waikato Regional Council, related to activities between April 2019 and January 2020 that resulted in over four kilometres of poorly constructed forestry tracking, along with numerous stream crossings.

SUPPLIED Forestry slash waste at the forestry site.

READ MORE:

* Environmental concerns raised over commercial logging in Lyttelton Harbour

* Forest company fined and council labelled 'disgraceful', but innocent farm still paying for clean-up

* Open Country's fifth 'nauseating' smell fine, costs company $460,000



The discharge of tree waste material and sediment negatively impacted streams in the area, a statement from the regional council said.

Both companies were convicted of four charges and were each sentenced to fines totalling $45,000.

Auckland resident and harvest foreman Frederick Hunia was convicted of two charges and sentenced to fines totalling $5000.

Pōkeno earthworks contractor Peter Arnet was convicted of one charge and fined $9750.

District court Judge Melinda Dickey told the court at sentencing the forestry harvest by Glenn Martin Ltd and Radiata Harvesting (2017) Ltd was “highly careless, bordering on reckless”.

Waikato Regional Council’s regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the forestry harvest management in this instance was “very poor”.

SUPPLIED A stream crossing at the site.

“Sediment is one of the main pollutants that adversely affects water quality, in this case the headwaters of the Ohaeroa Stream and ultimately the Waikato River.”

He said the national environmental standard had been in place for some years, and the industry would notice an increased focus on compliance with it.

“Where landowners or forestry contractors deviate from these national regulations, resulting in adverse environmental outcomes, they can expect enforcement action to be taken.”