Powder to the people - could crowdfunding save Ruapehu ski fields?

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has 16,000 life pass holders who are now looking at how they can help save the embattled central North Island skifields. (file)

A group of shareholders and life pass-holders are calling for a crowdfunding scheme to save their Ruapehu ski fields from closing for good.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields in the central North Island, went into voluntary administration on Tuesday after a particularly poor ski season following Covid.

This comes after RAL was warned that its financial position was so precarious its auditors had “significant doubt on the company's ability to continue” in April.

Not wanting to leave it up to the administrator, however, Ruapehu’s shareholders and life pass holders group are finalising a proposal to get the community involved.

“Our only choice is cough up or lose it,” spokesperson Sam Clarkson said.

“If RAL goes into liquidation it will effectively foreclose the central North Island's economy.”

According to its annual report, released on April 14 for the financial year ending November 30, 2021, an independent auditor’s report undertaken by Deloitte’s stated the “company’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $14.6m” and “that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern”.

RNZ: Visitors return to Ruapehu, but where is the snow?

In August, RAL made more than 130 seasonal staff redundant and, according to a Newsroom report, the Government has refused RAL another bailout after loaning the company $15m.

Having known the troubles RAL was facing for several months, Clarkson said the group met to discuss ways they could get involved.

They have since come up with a number of crowdfunding models and intend to present them to the administrators, appointed from PWC following a resolution of the company’s directors.

One of the ideas is to get RAL’s lifetime members involved.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts/Supplied Ruapehu’s shareholders and life pass holders group are finalising a proposal to get the community involved.

While these members have an interest in skiing, Clarkson said, currently they are not shareholders and therefore have “absolutely no representation in the company”.

A crowdfunding venture, however, could allow the 16,000 life pass holders the ability to save the ski fields that they have enjoyed for generations, he said.

“If each life pass holder coughed up $100 we would be looking at $1.6 million, but if that were $1,000 we would have $16 million.”

That, coupled with contributions from MBIE and other stakeholders, makes Clarkson believe they could have a chance.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sam Clarkson is the director of Skotel Alpine Resort and spokesperson for the shareholders and life pass holders group.

“We've got to make it happen, and I think we can do it."

PWC administer John Fisk said the company is open to the idea of crowdfunding and would take their proposal into consideration.

“It’s definitely on the card as is everything else,” Fisk said.

While liquidation would still be an option, it is the “least desirable outcome for everyone”, he said.

“There would be no return for creditors – except maybe the secured creditors – and there would be a massive obligation to meet the Department of Conservation’s concession arrangement.”

How much would need to be raised, however, is still unknown.

Fisk said they were still working out the exact amount the company owes creditors, but believe it’s around the $40 million mark.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ruapehu Alpine Lifts employs about 196 staff across the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas.

The next stage for PWC will be to meet with bondholders – who lent RAL money for its $100m Sky Waka – and stakeholders including government and iwi.

Their views and recommendations will shape what PWC presented to the creditors, Fisk said.

“We hope to put together a better outcome for all creditors and the community.

“We are very conscious of the impact this has on the whole central plateau community.”