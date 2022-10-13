Dead eels, a clogged stream and $76k in fines in Waikato Regional Council prosecution

Dead eels in the excavated tributary to the Waitakaruru River.

An earthworks contractor with 40 years’ experience is being particularly criticised by Waikato Regional Council after unlawful excavations at a north Waikato stream.

The contractor, Steve Barker Limited, was fined $45,000, while a farming company Gregan Farms Limited was fined $31,500 by district court judge Melinda Dickey in Hamilton.

The firms were each convicted on a single charge in respect of damaging nearly 1400 metres of a tributary of the Waitakaruru River in February 2021.

The case was taken by Waikato Regional Council after a complaint from a member of the public.

Supplied Unlawful excavations at this north Waikato waterway have led to two firms being fined more than $76,000 in total.

READ MORE:

* Farmer fined $45k after illegal work caused death of fish species

* Te Kauwhata farmer fined $96k for effluent discharge and unlawful earthworks

* Cambridge company fined for illegal earthworks



The subsequent council inspection discovered extensive damage to the stream, including 48 dead eels and significant sediment deposits into the water course.

“This behaviour is very disappointing,” regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said in a statement on Thursday.

“The contractor in this case has 40 years’ experience in the earthworks industry.

Supplied A sediment-laden waterway following unlawful earthworks in a tributary to the Waitakaruru River in north Waikato.

“Working around water courses without causing undue damage, and knowing the environmental regulations that apply, should be bread and butter for him.

“Many will see the fish kill in this instance as quite distressing and certainly not what we are aiming for in caring for our waterways.

“The damage done here will take some time to remediate.”