Govt's $5.32m boost could help Waikato town get 200 new affordable homes - council

Ngāruawāhia is to get government funding for infrastructure to enable housing developments (file photo).

A Waikato town is to receive millions of dollars of Government funding for pipes, roads and wastewater connections to help with the build of up to 200 new houses.

The Galbraith Street catchment area in Ngāruawāhia would receive $5.32 million for three waters and transport infrastructure.

The money would enable 200 new affordable homes within walking distance to the town centre and local schools and would create potential for housing growth on adjacent land, the Waikato District Council said in a statement.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the $192 million investment on Thursday, with money also going to Lower Hutt, Nelson, Rangiora, Hastings, Motueka, Whanganui and Lake Hāwea.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The money would enable 200 new homes within walking distance to the town centre and schools in Ngāruawāhia.

“This Government infrastructure funding helps councils, iwi and developers make sure critical infrastructure like pipes, roads and wastewater connections, is in place, so thousands more homes can be built and communities can thrive.”

She said the investment was expected to enable around 11,500 homes over the next 10 to 15 years – including public, affordable, market and papakāinga housing.

“Direct Government investment in infrastructure through our Infrastructure Acceleration Fund shows how we as a Government are not afraid to do things differently and supports our plan to drive up housing supply, ultimately getting more people into affordable, warm, dry, homes and onto the housing ladder.”

Waikato District Council chief executive Gavin Ion said the funding boost provided opportunities for the entire district.

“Ngāruawāhia is a vibrant and caring community, rich in culture and history, and we’re excited to see this be recognised.

“Recognising development potential in the very heart of our district continues to support us to deliver on our council vision – to create liveable, thriving and connected communities.”

Next Construction Limited was a key developer for the project.

Other recipients were:

♦ $36m for transport and Three Waters to help build 1000 homes in central Nelson

♦ $24m for water infrastructure in Lake Hāwea and enable 880 new homes.

♦ $18.5m for wastewater and roading to allow Māori housing in Hastings.

♦ $5.7m for transport and pipes for 1300 new homes at Waimakariri.

♦ $1.2m for a new wastewater main, stormwater upgrades and a new roundabout to allow for 200 new homes at Motueka.