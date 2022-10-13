'Funnel cloud' makes tornado-like appearance over Waikato

Tornado seen from Happy Valley Road in Te Awamutu on October 13.

A funnel of ominous cloud similar to a small tornado reached from stormy Waikato skies to the suprise of residents, but didn't quite reach the ground.

It was seen at 3.15pm on Thursday from Happy Valley Road in Te Awamutu looking northwest, a local said.

MetService broadcast meteorologist Angus Hines said it looked to be a “funnel cloud”.

This was similar to a miniature tornado, and moved downwards from the base of the cloud but did not actually reach the ground to cause damage.

He said there had not been thunderstorms in the area intense enough to cause proper tornados.

“That said, the scale of these things is rather small, and it’s hard to make out enough detail through our radar and satellite imagery.”

He said Metservice would be interested to see images of any damaged potentially caused by the cloud.