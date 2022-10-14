Identifying body found in Waikato River will take 'some time' - police

Police were told a body had been discovered in Ngāruawāhia about 2.30pm on Thursday (file photo).

A family was shocked to find a body in the Waikato River as they worked on their Ngāruawāhia property on Thursday.

Members of the family did not want to comment when approached at Driver Rd West, off River Rd, on Friday but confirmed they had alerted police.

A police spokesperson said Friday that formal identification of the deceased is expected to take some time and that they would provide an update once the identification process is completed.

An earlier statement said they were notified about the body’s discovery about 2.30pm on Thursday.

There have been cases in the past few years where people have gone missing in the Waikato River upstream of where the body was discovered, with no reports of them having been located.

For example, in March this year, a Hamilton Christian Night Shelter worker in Hamilton disappeared after swimming near the Rostrevor St jetty.

“He said, I’ll do one more thing and see where the current will take me before we go home,” his cousin Mike Roma said at the time.

Not long after, the man surfaced with his hands in the air.

Roma, who thought he must have got severe cramp, “went into the water and tried looking and couldn’t see nothing”.

Roma said his cousin was a former resident of the night shelter who had been offered a job there.

The pair swam at the river on his days off, picking the closest spot to the shelter.

Joanne Turner, the manager of the Hamilton Christian Nightshelter, said the man was a beloved staff member in a close-knit team.