Southgate names new Hamilton deputy mayor and committee chairperson line-up

The city needs “strong and experienced leaders in key positions” in the face of relentless change, re-elected mayor Paula Southgate says (file).

Freshly re-elected Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate has announced a new leadership line-up - and there isn't that much room for her main rival, last term’s deputy mayor Geoff Taylor.

Taylor loses the deputy mayor’s role to veteran west ward councillor Angela O’Leary, meaning two women at the top of a council with nine out of 15 female elected representatives.

O’Leary will also chair the infrastructure and transport committee.

But, in a new twist, councillor Ryan Hamilton takes on the title of “senior chair”, joining a sort of top tier leadership trio and providing direct support to the mayor.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Paula Southgate is thankful to be Hamilton's mayor for another three years and praised all those who ran for election because "it's not easy". (This video was first published on October 9, 2022).

He will also chair the strategic growth and district plan committee.

Taylor gets only the deputy chairperson’s position on the economic development committee and he will head a group handling civic honours.

In an interview, Southgate insisted Taylor’s treatment wasn’t a case of demoting her main mayoral rival.

While Taylor had acknowledged that “having a strong campaign against me, he wasn’t in a place to bargain”, she had made appointments based on people’s qualities and a “high trust” approach.

Southgate said she didn’t want to “sideline” Taylor’s skills and leadership, adding that he was deputy of a very important committee.

Tom Lee/Stuff Angela O'Leary has been appointed deputy mayor and will chair the infrastructure and transport committee (file).

However, she agreed she wouldn’t have been comfortable leaving Taylor as her deputy, saying O’Leary has extensive experience and a great work ethic “and I trust her in the role of deputy mayor”.

On whether O’Leary would be better than Taylor in the role, she said: “I’m not going to say that at all... I’m just saying that I’ve selected her because I think she will be a very strong and capable deputy mayor”.

Taylor said Friday he was “disappointed but not suprised” at his place in the line-up.

He said would have expected more given he had run a relatively close race with Southgate and been the top polling city councillor.

“I would question whether not using me more is in the best interests of the city.”

On whether his appointments would make for a more difficult relationship with Southgate this term, he said: “Probably.”

On the three-way leadership grouping, Southgate said it would improve coordination of two key committees – to be led by O’Leary and Hamilton – which supervised the majority of council work.

“I see the need to bring those portfolios together more.

“A three-legged stool is always stronger than a two-legged stool.”

In an earlier statement, Southgate described the arrangement with O’Leary and Ryan as a “three-pronged” senior team.

She said growth, infrastructure and planning were the most important and challenging issues facing the city over the coming triennium and that she, O’Leary and Hamilton were a “strong and experienced trio”.

Christel Yardley/STUFF Ryan Hamilton has been given a new senior chair role in what Southgate has called a “three-pronged” senior team (file).

“The city has huge potential and we need to ensure we capture and exploit that, also while dealing with growth challenges and opportunities.

“These issues are coming at us in the face of unprecedented change in the sector with major reforms to work through.

“The pace of change will be relentless and we need strong and experienced leaders in key positions,” Southgate said.

“I am grateful to have two resilient and experienced people in support, chairing critical committees on behalf of our city. I also need support from them in my role as mayor.”

Southgate said O’Leary and Hamilton would also be charged with supporting other chairs in her revised structure in a council which has 15 elected members, compared to 13 last term.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Hamilton mayoral candidate Geoff Taylor came a fairly close second to Paula Southgate and has been named deputy chair of the economic development committee (file).

The committee structure, due to be formally proposed at the new council’s first officialmeeting on 17 November, is:

Infrastructure and transport: chairperson O’Leary, deputy chairperson Maxine van Oosten

Strategic growth and district plan: chairperson Hamilton, deputy chairperson Sarah Thomson

Community and environment: chairperson Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, deputy chairperson Anna Casey-Cox

Finance and monitoring: chairperson Maxine van Oosten, deputy chairperson Moko Tauariki

Economic development: chairperson Ewan Wilson, deputy chairperson Geoff Taylor

Regulatory and hearings: chairperson Mark Donovan, deputy chairperson Ewan Wilson

There are three sub-committees proposed: community grants allocation, dog control panel, and a traffic, speed limit and road closure hearings panel.

A strategic risk and assurance committee will continue to be chaired independently.

Southgate said there remain a number of other appointments to work through, including regional representation responsibilities.

“My intention is to consider the particular interests and skills of all councillors – including the six new councillors - and align those as much as possible,” her statement said.