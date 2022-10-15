Traditional waka sail into harbour, for week-long immersive experience

The arrival of four Waka Hourua (double hulled vessel) into the shores of Kāwhia harbour, Waikato has marked the begining of the annual Te Hau Kōmaru, National Waka Hourua Festival. (Pictured, Mairerangi Taipeti).

Traditional ocean navigation is making its way into Aotearoa’s conciousness in hopes of ensuring it never dies out.

The journey to revitalising the practice has been marked with the arrival of four Waka Hourua (double hulled vessel) into the shores of Kāwhia harbour, Waikato.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Thousands are expected to attend the the week long immersive event, Te Hau Kōmaru, National Waka Hourua festival, including school groups, which launched on Saturday.

A brisk southerly swept along the surface of Kāwhia moana as gatherings of children and whānau, with paddles in hand, wandered along the waters edge.

Dressed in her paddling attire, 15-year-old Mairerangi Taipeti was apart of the next generation of Waka Hourua and Waka Ama learners eagerly waiting on shore.

“Most of my family were already doing it so we decided to join to carry it on,” Taipeti said.

“I like Waka Ama because I get to be with my people, family and friends...I’ve been on the Waka Hourua as a passenger and its really cool.”

Thousands are expected to attend the the week long immersive event, Te Hau Kōmaru, National Waka Hourua festival, including school groups.

It will be an opportunity for people from all walks of life to connect with Waka Hourua as well as learn about voyaging, astronomy, environmental awareness and mātauranga Māori.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Pictured L-R Kapohia Taipeti, 6 and Wintaqh Neho, 5 in their waka attire.Te Toki Voyaging Trust was established by Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr over 30 years ago to revitalise the teachings about traditional waka.

One of the leading experts behind the revival of Waka Hourua was Kaumātua of the Waka flotilla, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

Kerr had grown up around waka and was taught and voyaged alongside some of the most well-regarded navigators of his time, including Mau Piailug, Nappy Napoleon and Sir Hekenukumai Busby.

“This Waka Hourua festival in Kāwhia has alot of significance around the whole fact that we are sitting right here where our ancestral waka landed, around the 14th century and was tied up and hauled up to its final resting place,” Kerr said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Festival in Kāwhia. Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr with his two grandsons, Tunui Morunga (11) and Kaharau Morunga (10).

“Now 600 years later, the descendants of those people are sailing their waka in, to come and celebrate and share the love and we’ve got a great turn-out from the community.”

The annual occassion celebrates the revitalisation of the old navigational practice which brought the first polynesian settlers to Aotearoa over 700 years ago.

The four waka in attendance being ‘Hinemoana’ (Kāwhia and Tamaki Makaurau), ‘Tairāwhiti’ (Gisborne), ‘Ngāhiraka-mai-Tawhiti’ (Tauranga) and ‘Haunui’ (Kāwhia) who are apart of a seven-strong fleet.

Te Hau Kōmaru marks 30 years since Te Aurere waka, carried out a pioneering voyage to Rarotonga in 1992 and then around the north island, Te-Ika-a-Māui the following year.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times One of the leading experts behind the revival of Waka Hourua was Kaumātua of the Waka flotilla, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. Kerr had grown up around waka and was taught and voyaged alongside some of the most well-regarded navigators of his time.

It would spark the awakening of the return of traditional Waka Hourua navigation and efforts to ensure its survival for the future.

Stanley Conrad, captained the Te-Ika-a-Māui voyage on Te Aurere and 30 years on he was seeing it all over again but this time with multiple waka in sight.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The four waka in attendance were ‘Hinemoana’ (Kāwhia and Tamaki Makaurau), ‘Tairāwhiti’ (Gisborne), ‘Ngāhiraka-mai-Tawhiti’ (Tauranga) and ‘Haunui’ (Kāwhia) who are apart of a seven-strong fleet.

As he stood, peering out towards the arriving fleet, memories of the original voyage flooded back.

“I was in my thirties and Te Aurere was welcomed into the Kāwhia harbour for the first time and waka arrived here, it was very tricky conditions, we pretty much had to be towed across,’ Conrad said.

He was both humbled and uplifted by the progress that had been made towards re-invigorating traditional navigation.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Stanley Conrad, captained the Te-Ika-a-Māui voyage on Te Aurere and 30 years on he was seeing it all over again but this time with multiple waka in sight.

“It’s a proud day seeing our waka hourua coming in...and to celebrate and honor our ancestors and their voyaging tradtions, tikanga and mātauranga.

“It’s laying down that platform of succession and the giving over of that matauranga,”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The National Waka Hourua Festival, Te Hau Kōmaru, will be hosted at Maketu Marae, Kāwhia Moana until October 23.

Taipeti is optimistic about the future of Waka Hourua as well and wants to do her bit towards nourishing its surivival for the future generations.

“This is special to us, it can’t just die out, this event is helping to carry it on and give more attention to Waka.”

The National Waka Hourua Festival, Te Hau Kōmaru, will be hosted at Maketu Marae, Kāwhia Moana until October 23.