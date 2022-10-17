Car crash and broken back in the lead-up to short story prize win

Leeanne O'Brien’s winning story, Crawl Space, is about a woman leading a double life and discovering her father has one too.

When Leeanne O’Brien broke her back in a car accident, she ended up with more time to write.

She “reupholstered” an old story she had lying around and it proved a winner in the Sargeson Prize – attracting a $10,000 prize.

Judge Dame Fiona Kidman was overwhelmed by the number and quality of submissions: 960 entries in the Open Division and 165 entries in the Secondary Schools Division – the most entries ever.

“The overall standard of the stories I read was so high that I think the future of the short story in Aotearoa is very promising,” Kidman said.

READ MORE:

* How to win New Zealand's richest short story competition

* Life in a conservative family inspires winning yarn in Sargeson Prize short story competition

* Writer's 'artistry' lands her top prize in Sunday Star-Times short story competition



Supplied Leeanne O’Brien won the grand Sargeson Prize of $10,000 in the Open Division. She’s shown with Judge Dame Fiona Kidman.

“It’s our literary heritage and sits side by side with our traditions of oral storytelling.

“The best of the best stories in the Secondary Schools Division convinces me that the craft will be kept alive by the next generation of writers.”

O’Brien, from Piha, won the grand prize of $10,000 in the Open Division with her story Crawl Space, said she’s still waiting for someone to tap her on the shoulder and wake her up.

“I feel like a bit of a fraud because I’m not one of those people who writes every day or plots things out completely,” O’Brien said.

She said had submitted every year since the competition began up until last year.

Supplied Shima Jack, 18, topped the Secondary Schools Division for the second time in a row.

Dunedin’s Shima Jack, 18, won the Secondary Schools Division for the second time in a row with her poem Fourth Wall.

The Logan Park High School student has been speaking poems since she was three, according to her mother.

She writes about things that she feels strongly emotionally about and that feel very personal to her, she said, and this year founded a young writers’ group in her hometown in Dunedin.

“I read everything – sometimes what school tells me to read, classic and contemporary novels. I recently read a collection of short stories by a Korean author Bora Chung called Cursed Bunny which was really cool and fresh.”

Jack won $500 and a one-week summer writing residency at Waikato Unvitersity, including accommodation, meals and mentoring.